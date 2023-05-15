Carlos Alcaraz on the importance of representing tennis like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Carlos Alcaraz has stated that it is important for him to follow in the footsteps of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal in representing tennis well on the global stage.

Alcaraz has made a quick rise on the ATP tour since the start of 2022 when he had just one title to his name. Now, at the age of 20, he already has four Masters 1000 titles, a Grand Slam (2022 US Open), and 10 titles overall.

This season, the Spaniard is on a mission to establish himself on the tour. He has a 30-2 win-loss record, along with titles in Madrid, Barcelona, Indian Wells, and Buenos Aires.

Alcaraz's rapid rise has been recognized on the global stage, with the World No. 2 being awarded the Laureus Breakthrough of the Year Award at a ceremony in Paris recently. He beat fellow tennis player Elena Rybakina, the Morocco men’s football (soccer) team, figure skater Nathan Chen and track and field star Tobi Amusan to the award.

Speaking about the accolade on the latest podcast episode of the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, Alcaraz called it an ‘unbelievable experience’. He also spoke about how he needs to represent tennis well on the world stage, as Federer, Djokovic, and Nadal have done in the past.

“It was amazing. It was crazy for me to receive that big award and of course being around with great athletes, great persons. It was an unbelievable experience for me,” he said.

“Yes. Yes of course [it is important that I represent the sport in a good way]. I mean Federer, Djokovic and Nadal won multiple Laureus [awards], you know. And the big ones. It's great to represent tennis from the whole world,” he added.

Alcaraz became the fourth male tennis player to earn the honor after Marat Safin (2001), Rafael Nadal (2006), and Andy Murray (2013).

Nadal has won the Laureus Award in three categories to date: Breakthrough of the Year (2006), Sportsman of the Year (2011, 2021), and Comeback of the Year (2014).

Federer won the award in two categories, Sportsman of the Year (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2018), and Comeback of the Year (2018). Djokovic, on the other hand, has won the Sportsman of the Year award four times — 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2019.

“It a great experience” - Carlos Alcaraz on meeting Lionel Messi at the Laureus Awards

Carlos Alcaraz and Lionel Messi at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz and Lionel Messi met on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

While Alcaraz took home the World Breakthrough of the Year award, Messi won the Sportsman of the Year award after leading his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

The Argentine beat Rafael Nadal, football (soccer) star Kylian Mbappe, basketball star Steph Curry, F1 driver Max Verstappen and pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis to the crown.

Alcaraz has stated that while his interaction with Messi was very brief, he enjoyed every bit of it.

“Well, I just say hello to him, ‘how are you?’ It was great to meet him. I couldn't talk with him a bit more but it a great experience for me,” he said.

