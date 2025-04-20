Carlos Alcaraz injury update: Spaniard to undergo MRI scan after concerning MTO in Barcelona Open final

Carlos Alcaraz's 2025 Barcelona Open campaign ended on a bittersweet note. Hoping to win his third title in Barcelona, Alcaraz locked horns with Holger Rune in the final. However, the Spaniard felt discomfort at the beginning of the second set and took a medical timeout (MTO). He wasn't the same upon making his return to the court, and Rune emerged victorious. Alcaraz is now set to undergo an MRI scan on Monday to assess the severity of his injury.

A topsy-turvy first set culminated in a tight tiebreak, which Rune clinched to take the set 7-6(6). After the opening three games of the second set, Alcaraz took an MTO. The action eventually resumed, but the Spaniard, clearly struggling with his movement, couldn't keep pace with the Dane. Rune won the second set 6-2 to clinch his maiden Barcelona Open title as well as his first-ever title at an ATP 500-level event.

In the aftermath of Carlos Alcaraz's loss to Holger Rune in Barcelona on Sunday, April 20, Marca's Joan Solsona confirmed that the Spaniard will undergo an MRI scan to examine his right leg's adductor muscles. Barcelona Open's official tournament doctor, Angel Ruiz Cotorro, was the one to identify an issue with an adductor muscle in the four-time Major winner's right thigh during the MTO.

Following the defeat, Alcaraz opined that he did all he could in Barcelona to add to his ATP Tour-level title haul.

"I gave everything I had" - Carlos Alcaraz on Barcelona Open 2025 loss to Holger Rune

Carlos Alcaraz came into the 2025 Barcelona Open after winning this year's Monte-Carlo Masters. It was the Spaniard's sixth ATP Masters 1000 title triumph. The success in Monte Carlo also helped the former No. 1 replace Alexander Zverev on the ATP Tour rankings and become the new No. 2.

Unsurprisingly, there were expectations that Alcaraz would go all the way again in Barcelona and win his 19th title on the ATP Tour. The Spaniard himself confessed after his defeat at the hands of Holger Rune that he did everything in his power to win the Barcelona Open title for a third time.

"It's been two weeks of nonstop play, and it's been a real challenge. Today wasn't possible, but I gave everything I had. I don't know if I could have pushed myself any harder," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz's participation at the 2025 Madrid Open now rests on the results of the MRI scan.

