Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner are capable of beating insane John McEnroe record: Patrick Mouratoglou makes wild claim

Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has tipped Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to topple an extraordinary ATP record, currently held by John McEnroe. In 1984, the American registered the highest winning percentage (96.5%) in a season, winning 82 of his 85 matches. Meanwhile, Alcaraz and Sinner continue to redefine consistency, having shared the last eight Grand Slam titles equally. The youngsters have even managed to keep Novak Djokovic quiet.Mouratoglou posted a video on his Instagram on Monday, recalling McEnroe's unforgettable 1984 season. One of his three losses came against Ivan Lendl in the French Open final, where McEnroe won the first two sets. Mouratoglou said:&quot;The percentage of matches won by John McEnroe in 1984 is unbelievable. He was so dominant that year. Out of the three defeats of 1984, I think there's only one that is crazy painful, and he still remembers that day. It was the final of Roland Garros against Ivan Lendl. John McEnroe was two sets up, 6-3, 6-2. So close to winning, but he did not.&quot;However, Mouratoglou believes Alcaraz and Sinner can register better win-loss records in a season, given one of them is out with injury.&quot;I think this record is beatable. When you see the dominance of Carlos and Jannik at the moment, I think that if one year, one of those two is injured in the near future and the other one is extremely focused, I think they can beat that record,&quot; the Frenchman added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 1984, John McEnroe won a staggering 13 singles titles, including Wimbledon and the US Open. Other than Ivan Lendl, he lost to Henrik Sundstrom and Vijay Amritraj.Nick Kyrgios believes Carlos Alcaraz can surpass Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam recordCarlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyAt just 22, Carlos Alcaraz has racked up six Grand Slam titles, two each at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Nick Kyrgios has opined that the World No. 1 has every chance of overtaking Novak Djokovic, who has 24 Majors, the most among men.Appearing on the latest episode of the 'Unscripted' podcast, Kyrgios lauded Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and added that the Spaniard could surpass Djokovic.“Sinner and Alcaraz don’t have any weaknesses. You just have to beat them, you just have to raise your level to ridiculous proportions. I think at the rate that Alcaraz is going, he could do it. He’s already got six at 22 years old. He’s winning two a year, so yeah, he could do it,&quot; the Australian said (via The Tennis Gazette).In the ongoing season, Carlos Alcaraz has won eight singles titles, including Roland Garros and the US Open.