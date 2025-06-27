Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner fans happy, Novak Djokovic fans relieved & Jack Draper fans in "shambles": Wimbledon 2025 men's draw reactions

The men's singles draw for 2025 Wimbledon featuring Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as the top two seeds was unveiled earlier on Friday (June 27). Tennis fans are currently at odds with the draw as they believe it to be pretty lopsided.

Ad

The top four seeds at the third Grand Slam tournament will be Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Jack Draper. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic has secured sixth seeding at the grasscourt Major, finding himself in the World No. 1 Italian's half of the draw. Draper and Djokovic, meanwhile, have been pitted against each other in the second quarter and are projected to tough it out against each other in a blockbuster last-eight clash.

Ad

Trending

With the winner between the Brit and the Serb set to face the top-seeded Sinner in the semifinals, many fans on Reddit have given their views on how the top half of the men's singles draw is much more packed than the bottom half, which will be spearheaded by two-time defending champion Alcaraz.

A large section of the tennis community on the tennis subreddit claimed that Jack Draper had gotten the worst deal out of all four top seeds. The 23-year-old will likely face 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic in the second round, following which he is projected to take on the in-form Alexander Bublik, who defeated him in the Round of 16 of last month's French Open.

Ad

Provided Draper makes it to the second week at Wimbledon, he could face 15th-seeded Jakub Mensik, sixth-seeded Djokovic, and top-seeded Sinner in back-to-back matches for a place in the men's singles summit clash.

"Draper fans in shambles," one fan on Reddit claimed.

Comment byu/l222p from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"Draper got Bublik and Djoko lol, what happened to home court draw," another joked.

A few fans on X (formerly Twitter), meanwhile, rejoiced at the 24-time Major winner receiving a somewhat kind draw. The Serb is projected to face 30th-seeded Alex Michelsen and 11th-seeded Alex de Minaur en route to the last eight, where he could take on Draper with a fourteenth career semifinal on the line.

Ad

"Not a bad draw tbh considering the circumstances," one fan claimed on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He really should be making the semis here," another suggested.

Alcaraz fans, on their part, had a positive reaction to the men's singles draw at Wimbledon.

"Aaand Carlos has already booked his place in the final," one fan insisted.

Comment byu/l222p from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"Pretty good draw for Alcaraz," another suggested.

"Can’t be better for Carlitos. Djokovic needs to go through Jannik Sinner before final and either win should take energy out from them," one more fan opined.

Jannik Sinner to face 2021 semifinalist Denis Shapovalov in the third round of Wimbledon 2025

Jannik Sinner will be looking to reach 3rd consecutive Major final at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has a few easy early-round matches before potentially facing 27th-seeded Denis Shapovalov for a place in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon. The Italian will likely be wary of the Canadian's challenge considering the latter reached the semifinals of the grasscourt Major in 2021.

Provided the World No. 1 makes it to the second week at SW19, he could face 13th-seeded Tommy Paul or 19th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the last eight. The 23-year-old could then run into fellow Italian and seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals, before potentially facing either Novak Djokovic or Jack Draper for a place in the men's singles summit clash at Wimbledon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis