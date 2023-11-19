"Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are going to be future of tennis" - Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic has predicted that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are going to the "future of tennis." Ivanisevic, who witnessed Djokovic get the better of both youngsters in Turin, Italy, made the comments after his protege won a record seventh ATP Finals title.

The 52-year-old revealed that he was a big fan of Jannik Sinner who lost to Djokovic in the summit clash of the year-ending tournament after having beaten the World No. 1 in the group stages.

Novak Djokovic had earlier defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals in Turin en route to clinching his 98th career title after having won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open titles earlier this season. He also won the Adelaide International 1, Cincinnati Masters and Paris Masters.

"I think, for me, there are two young players, two steps ahead of everyone else. One is Carlos Alcaraz. Second one is Jannik Sinner. Jannik Sinner is catching up. These two guys for me, they're going to be future of tennis," Ivanisevic said at a press conference.

Ivanisevic, who has been coaching the Serb since 2019, revealed that he has been following Sinner's career while also pointing out that the Italian has improved his serve, volleys and net play.

"I'm a big fan of Jannik. I follow Jannik since he was a junior. I have great respect for him. I like his tennis. I think with his team, in the last year, he improved a lot," the Croatian coach stated.

"He improved a lot in the sense that he improved his serve, he improved his coming to the net. He's playing much better volleys," said Ivanisevic, who was renowned for his big serves," he added.

Goran Ivanisevic sheds light on Novak Djokovic's changed approach ahead of ATP Finals SF

Ivanisevic revealed that Djokovic was pumped up ahead of the ATP Finals SF

Goran Ivanisevic, who stated in the press conference that a "new Novak Djokovic" had arrived on the court before the semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, was asked to elaborate on the switch.

Ivanisevic said that he could see the change in Djokovic's eyes, and in his approach in the locker room and at the practice court.

He disclosed that the 36-year-old entered the court against Alcaraz being pumped up and positive. The Serb defeated the Spaniard in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals before seeing off Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the final a day later.

"I can see it in his eyes, in his approach when he comes to the small locker room, when he comes to the practice court. Warm-up was different. Warm-up was positive," Ivanisevic said.

"When he entered the court against Alcaraz the first time this week, he was from the first point pumping himself, pumping his fist. He was very positive in a way," he added.

Djokovic won the ATP Finals for the first time in 2008 before clinching four consecutive tournament wins from 2012 to 2015. The Serb defeated Casper Ruud in the title bout of the year-ending tournament last year.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis