Carlos Alcaraz joins Jannik Sinner on Alex de Minaur's 'I dont like you' list after handing Aussie 2nd straight Rotterdam final defeat

Carlos Alcaraz has joined Jannik Sinner on Alex de Minaur’s "I don’t like you" list after the Aussie suffered his second straight Rotterdam Open final defeat. Both De Minaur and Alcaraz are competing in just their second ATP tournament of the season and their first since the Australian Open.

On Sunday, Alcaraz won the first indoor title of his career by defeating De Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final of the 2025 ATP Rotterdam Open. The following day, the World No. 6 took to Instagram to jokingly share that he now "doesn't like" Alcaraz, echoing the caption of his appreciation post from 2024, when he lost in the final to Jannik Sinner. Despite the defeat, De Minaur said he had a great week in Rotterdam and remained optimistic about winning the title.

“Ahhhhhh I don’t like you either @carlitosalcarazz Another great week here in @abnamroopen, I’ll get the title one day,” Alex De Minaur captioned.

“I don’t like you anymore @janniksin” Alex de Minaur had said when he was defeated in the final of the 2024 edition.

Carlos Alcaraz praised the Rotterdam Open fans and Alex de Minaur after Winning the Title

Following his victory in the 2025 Rotterdam Open final, Carlos Alcaraz praised Alex de Minaur’s achievement of reaching the final and expressed his happiness in seeing him succeed at the highest level.

“I just want to start by talking about Alex congratulations on a fantastic tournament. You're doing great work, and as I’ve said many times, together with your team, you’re achieving so much. So congratulations on everything. I’m always wishing you the best, and I’m happy to see you at the top. Now, I’d like to continue with my team.” - Carlos Alcaraz said

Carlos Alcaraz thanked his team for their support, especially as he battled a cold throughout the week. He praised the fans in Rotterdam for their warm welcome, saying they made his first time there feel special, and he hopes to return soon.

“I just want to say thank you for everything this week has been really good. We’ve put in great work, even though I didn’t feel 100% coming with a cold. But each day, I’ve felt better and better, thanks to all of you, including those back home... I don’t say this often, but I really want to take this moment to say I love you guys," Alcaraz said.

Thank you for everything you do for me. Finally, Rotterdam has been a really special week, not just because of the title but also because of the incredible support I’ve received from day one. It’s my first time playing here, but you’ve made it like I’ve been coming for years. So thank you very much, and hopefully, see you soon!” he added.

Alcaraz began the tournament by winning the first and second rounds against Botic van de Zandschulp and Andrea Vavassori. He then defeated Pedro Martínez in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash with Hubert Hurkacz, which he also won. He then faced Alex de Minaur in the final.

