"Carlos Alcaraz likes it" - Spaniard's barber bluntly responds to criticism of his hairstyle at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz typically opts for a haircut ahead of a tournament. However, things took a slightly different turn at the ongoing 2025 French Open, where the Spaniard is the defending champion. After his first-round win at the clay Major, Alcaraz called his barber over to Paris and got his hair cut. The new hairstyle though, received significant backlash from fans. However, recently, the Spaniard's barber addressed the criticism.

Speaking to prominent tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, Alcaraz's barber, Victor Martinez, spoke up about how the ATP No. 2's hairstyle is a bit different from that of most other men's players.

"It’s often criticized, this hairstyle. In tennis, players usually wear their hair longer, more classic. Carlos’s cut is bold, very youthful," Martinez told Rothenberg.

He went on to dismiss the fierce criticism the hairstyle has received from fans, citing Carlos Alcaraz's fondness for it and his own as well.

"Some people don’t like it; others, yes. He likes it. I like it, too. So it’s all good," Martinez added.

The defending Roland Garros champion stepped out on to Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday, May 28, sporting the new hairstyle. He then went on to defeat Fabian Marozsan in four sets to reach the third round. Later, the Spaniard reflected on the encounter.

"It was a great match" - Carlos Alcaraz on French Open 2R clash

Carlos Alcaraz after his second-round win at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

The first set of Carlos Alcaraz's second-round encounter against Fabian Marozsan was completely dominated by the Spaniard (6-1). The Spaniard then suffered a brief dip in form, which allowed Marozsan to square things up by clinching the second set 6-4. However, Alcaraz proved too hot to handle for the Hungarian across the third and fourth sets, with the Spaniard convincingly winning them 6-1 and 6-2 respectively.

The win marked the 22-year-old's 20th match win at Roland Garros. No other player born in the 2000s so far has that record. Reflecting upon his battle with Marozsan, Alcaraz said:

"It was a great, great match. I played well in the first set. I had really high confidence. In the second set he started to play much better, really aggressively and didn't miss at all. It was a little bit difficult dealing with his game in the second set but I was pleased to stay strong and refresh in the third set and I started to play better and better. I had a really good last two sets."

The Spaniard faces Damir Dzumhur from Bosnia next for a place in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open.

