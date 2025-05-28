"Carlos Alcaraz's barber should be in jail" - Fans disgruntled with Spaniard's surprise makeover amid French Open campaign

Carlos Alcaraz has surprised fans with a makeover amid his French Open campaign. The Spaniard had a new haircut before his second-round match, and fans were disappointed by it.

Alcaraz was scheduled to face Kei Nishikori in the first round of the 2025 French Open. However, the Japanese withdrew from the event, and the four-time Grand Slam champion was assigned to face Giulio Zeppieri.

On Monday, May 26, Alcaraz defeated the Italian, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to qualify for the next round. Ahead of his second-round clash, the Spaniard was spotted with a new haircut.

Visuals from his latest training session were shared on X, and his new crew-cut was not met with excitement.

"His barber should be in jail," one fan wrote.

"Bros gonna look like he’s walking straight out of jail when he plays his next match😂" another fan wrote.

"International criminal Victor Barber at it again," a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut.

"Interpol is looking for his barber for a long time," one fan wrote.

"Now Carlos what is this?" another fan asked.

"His barber needs to be on trial," yet another fan asked.

Carlos Alcaraz aware that the 'Battle of dropshots' awaiting him in 2025 French Open 2R

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday, May 28. He will compete against the Hungarian for the third time, with their head-to-head tied at 1-1.

Before the clash, Alcaraz talked about his expectations and preparedness before Round 2.

“Of course I study my opponents a bit and I know that he really likes drop shots,” said Alcaraz, via ATP Tour. “I’ll have to be ready for that, and to pressure him if he tries to do it. I guess it’ll be a drop shot battle, but we’ll see. It’ll be interesting... I have to be alert and we’ll see who does them better."

In their first encounter on tour, Marozsan defeated the Spaniard 6-3, 7-6(4) on the clay court in Rome in 2023. The pair faced off again a year later at Indian Wells, and Alcaraz had his revenge with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

The winner of their match will take on the winner of the 31st seed, Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard vs. Damir Dzumhur. Alcaraz is hoping to defend his title and earn the fifth Grand Slam of his career.

