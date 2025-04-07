Carlos Alcaraz makes frustrations clear with being unfairly judged for his losses ahead of Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his frustrations over being unfairly judged after losing a match ahead of his campaign at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. His last appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court tournament was in 2022, where he was defeated in the second round by Sebastian Korda.

Ad

Alcaraz competed at the 2025 Miami Open, where he was eliminated in the second round by David Goffin. While speaking in a press conference before the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, the Spaniard talked about his performance this year.

The former World No. 1 expressed that he was "really happy" with the way he has been playing since the start of the 2025 season.

“I am really happy with the way I am playing. Since I started the year I have been playing great tennis. Tennis is not just about hitting the ball. It is about more than that. It is about mentality, physical side,” Alcaraz said, via Monte Carlo Tennis Masters' website.

Ad

Trending

Carlos Alcaraz admitted feeling displeased when faced with criticism following a loss, despite his contentment with his game. He stated that he did not appreciate being judged unfairly in such situations.

“With my game I am really happy about it. If I don’t win it doesn’t matter if I play well or not. People are not thinking about the opponent, they are just thinking about me. If I lose something is going on people say. I don’t think that is fair. I am just happy and ready to play well on clay,” he added.

Ad

This season, Carlos Alcaraz has won one title - the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, where he defeated Alex de Minaur in the final. He also made it to the semifinals at the Indian Wells Masters and reached the quarterfinals at both the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Fabio Fognini or Francisco Cerundolo at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters 2R

Carlos Alcaraz pictured practicing at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, and he will kick off his campaign in the second round after being granted a first-round bye. The former World No.1 will take on either Francisco Cerundolo or wild card Fabio Fognini in his opening match.

Ad

Alcaraz has faced Cerundolo twice on the ATP Tour and emerged victorious in both encounters. Their most recent clash was in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, where the former World No.1 secured a 6-3, 7-6(4) win.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz has faced Fabio Fognini twice on the ATP Tour, triumphing in both matches. Their last meeting was in the second round of the 2023 Rio Open, with Alcaraz prevailing 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. He then went on to finish as the runner-up after losing to Cameron Norrie in the final.

The winner of the second-round match among Alcaraz, Fognini and Cerundolo will advance to face wild card Richard Gasquet, 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, or qualifier Daniel Altmaier in the third round of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sreeja Banik Since joining Sportskeeda as a journalist in January 2023, Sreeja has remained steadfast in delivering thorough coverage of the tennis world. Her bachelor's degree in English has proven invaluable, with over 1000 articles already under her belt for the company.



While writing, Sreeja prioritizes reliability by sourcing information from credible outlets and presenting various perspectives to her readers. She regularly keeps track of updates by closely monitoring the official websites of WTA and ATP, as well as the social media profiles of prominent journalists.



Sreeja draws inspiration from Rafael Nadal's unparalleled dominance on clay courts and Steffi Graf's remarkable career trajectory, while also holding Novak Djokovic in high esteem. Her passion for tennis reaches its peak during the Australian Open and the French Open, particularly relishing the clay court matches.



When she is not collecting information about tennis, she fills her time with reading and playing darts while also keeping her finger on the pulse of pop culture. Know More