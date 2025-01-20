Carlos Alcaraz makes Rafael Nadal's presence felt at Australian Open with unique ritual

Carlos Alcaraz is currently looking to achieve a career Grand Slam by winning this year's edition of the Australian Open. Regarded as an admirer of Rafael Nadal, the young athlete is taking some time to keep the Spanish legend's legacy alive with the way he organizes water bottles during his matches.

Rafael Nadal has been an influence on Carlos Alcaraz's career over the years. Since both players are from Spain, they've shared a connection ever since Alcaraz began to hog the limelight on the court. Now, that Rafael Nadal has stepped from professional tennis, Alcaraz has found a way to keep his legacy alive.

The video shared on Instagram by Eurosport shows a comparison between how Rafael Nadal would place his water bottles and how Carlos Alcaraz is doing it at AO 2025. The resemblance between the two is striking.

Rafael Nadal had plenty of on-court rituals that helped him concentrate during his playing days. For example, the Spaniard would quintessentially enter the court, in addition to his water bottle ritual. It's time for Carlos Alcaraz to carry Nadal's legacy forward. Alcaraz idolized Nadal while growing up and aims to follow in his footsteps.

Carlos Alcaraz's on-court rivarly with Rafael Nadal

Six Kings Slam 2024 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Despite having plenty of respect for each other, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz were ruthless on the tennis courts. The two Spaniards only played each other on three occasions when it came to ATP events. Rafael Nadal led the battle with two wins against only one for Alcaraz.

The only time Carlos Alcaraz managed to beat Rafael Nadal was at the 2022 Madrid Open. Defeating a legend of the sport on his home turf was a huge accomplishment for the young athlete. Since then, Carlos Alcaraz has accomplished unbelievable things in a very short span of his career.

Carlos Alcaraz is one tournament away from completing the career Grand Slam. If the El Palmar-born (Spain) manages to win the title in Melbourne, he'll join a very exclusive list of players in tennis history. The last person to complete a career Grand Slam was Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz has often proven that he's ready to step up on the biggest stages against the toughest opponents. He just might be able to do it once again at the ongoing Australian Open. Alcaraz will take on Djokovic in the men's quarterfinals of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena.

