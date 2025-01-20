Australian Open 2025 men's singles odds: Who is the bookies' favorite with final 8 decided? Ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner

After a week of intense battles, the men's singles quarterfinalists at the Australian Open 2025 are locked in, led by defending champion Jannik Sinner, along with Major champions Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. With the field whittled down to the final eight men and the finish line in sight, the oddsmakers have arrived at a consensus on who to back for the title.

Sinner is the favorite to go all the way in Melbourne yet again, and has the most favorable odds with +110 as per BetMGM. He's currently on an 18-match winning streak and has a 57-3 record on hardcourts since the start of the 2024 season. His chief rival Alcaraz follows him as the second favorite to win the title with +200 odds.

The Spaniard is gunning to complete a Career Grand Slam and is looking in pretty good form. His quarterfinal opponent, Djokovic, has +550 odds of winning the title. He's a 10-time Australian Open champion and is aiming to capture his record 25th Major title.

However, with Djokovic and Alcaraz set for a quarterfinal showdown on Tuesday (January 21), one of the leading title contenders will soon bite the dust. The Spaniard is yet to beat his older rival on hardcourts and has lost both of their prior matches on the surface.

The remaining contenders are seeking to win their very first Grand Slam title. World No. 2 Alexander Zverev has flown under the radar and has +600 odds of laying his hands on the winner's trophy. He has dropped only one set across his four matches so far.

While Zverev hasn't hoisted a Major trophy, he has finished as the runner-up twice, at the US Open 2020 and the French Open 2024. The rest of the quarterfinalists haven't even reached a Major final thus far.

Alex de Minaur is the bookies' fifth choice to win the Australian Open 2025

Alex de Minaur at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Alex de Minaur broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings last year and hasn't looked back since then. He has performed on a consistent basis at most events, and has reached his fourth straight quarterfinal at a Major, and his first at his home Slam.

Having lost only one set so far, De Minaur looks to be in solid form. As such, he has +1800 odds of winning the title. Americans Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul follow him with +2500 and +4000 odds respectively. The former is seeking to reach the last four in Melbourne for the first time, while the latter is looking to book his spot in the semifinals for the second time in three years.

Lorenzo Sonego has been the surprise package of the tournament, with very few predicting him to make it this far. He has reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal and will aim to continue his dream run at the Australian Open. He has +5000 odds to win the title, which is apt given his inexperience at the business end of a Major.

