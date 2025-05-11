Carlos Alcaraz makes time to enjoy high-profile soccer clash in Rome amid Italian Open campaign

Carlos Alcaraz attended and thoroughly enjoyed a recent league match between Italian soccer rivals Lazio and Juventus. The Spaniard's appearance at the match came amid his ongoing campaign at the 2025 Italian Open, where he got off to a winning start.

On Saturday, May 10, the Stadio Olimpico in Rome hosted the Serie A league match between Lazio and Juventus. ATP No. 3 and four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz was in the Italian capital's iconic soccer stadium to catch all the action. The match finished 1-1, and the result left the rivals level on points in the Serie A league table.

In the aftermath of the contest, Spanish soccer star Patric, who plays for Lazio, shared a heartwarming picture of himself alongside Carlos Alcaraz and others on Instagram. Patric captioned the post:

"A pleasure to have attended the match of my Lazio in the company of many friends" (translated from Italian)

Lazio star Patric's Instagram Story featuring Alcaraz, dated Saturday, May 10, 2025 (Source: Instagram/patric6)

At the 2025 Italian Open, Carlos Alcaraz began his campaign with a dominant second-round win over Dusan Lajovic on Friday, May 9. Following his 6-3, 6-3 victory, the Spaniard spoke up about the way he is feeling physically in Rome.

"The body is feeling great" - Carlos Alcaraz after Italian Open 2R win

Alcaraz in action during his second-round match against Dusan Lajovic at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Italian Open second-round clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Dusan Lajovic marked the Spaniard's return to competitive tennis action following a brief spell out that saw him miss this year's Madrid Open. After he triumphed against the Serb in Rome, Alcaraz was asked about the physical shape he is in, to which the Spaniard replied:

"The body is feeling great. I moved well and made a few good sprints today without any pain and that is great. It was a test for me and I think I passed the test. I tried to feel more comfortable on the court. Moving and not thinking about the injury."

Up next for Alcaraz in the Italian capital is a third-round clash against another Serb in Laslo Djere. The Spaniard has faced Djere on two previous occasions on the ATP Tour, and won both the matches. Their latest meeting came in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Barcelona Open, which Alcaraz won 6-2, 6-4.

If Alcaraz manages to beat Djere again, he will go on to face the winner of the match between wildcard Francesco Passaro and No. 23 seed Karen Khachanov.

