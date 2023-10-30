"Carlos Alcaraz might beat himself a little; he goes for almost too much" - Casper Ruud

World No. 8 Casper Ruud has said that Carlos Alcaraz's competitiveness and drive to improve have benefited him to a great extent, but he's too hard on himself at times.

Alcaraz has established himself as one of the best tennis players of his generation. The Spaniard has won two Grand Slam titles: 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He also became the World No. 1 last year after his exploits at Flushing Meadows.

Ruud discussed Alcaraz's dominance in the latest episode of Eurosport's 'Ruud Talk'. The Norwegian said that while the 20-year-old has matured, he should cut himself some slack.

"I think he’s more mature. He seems a little bigger, a little stronger physically. Obviously, he plays so aggressive and so great, but, sometimes, it seems like he might beat himself a little. He goes for almost too much, at least in my eyes," Casper Ruud said.

"I am not going to criticize him any more than this, because he's a great player. But sometimes when you hit all these crazy shots, it's kind of tempting to go for an even crazier one. But I think he's understood that most matches won’t be won by playing crazy shot after crazy shot. It’s more about stability," he added.

The two-time French Open finalist also said that Carlos Alcaraz has a 'great' combination of composure and strength, which makes him a 'dangerous' opponent on the court.

"I think he’s playing more calmly than before, and that can be dangerous when you have the strength and power combined with the cleverness on court we’ve seen this year. It’s a great combo," Casper Ruud said.

Carlos Alcaraz is perfect against Casper Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Casper Ruud pictured with their 2022 US Open trophies

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have met four times on the ATP Tour, with the Spaniard winning all four matches.

Their most memorable encounter came in the final of the 2022 US Open. It was Alcaraz's first Grand Slam final and Ruud's second. While both were attempting to win their maiden Major title, former World No. 1 Alcaraz eventually overcame his opponent in four sets, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3.

The duo is now gearing up to begin their campaign at the ongoing Paris Masters. Second seed Alcaraz faces Roman Safiullin in the second round, while eighth seed Ruud plays either Gael Monfils or Francisco Cerundolo on October 31.