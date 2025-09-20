  • home icon
  • "Carlos Alcaraz misses Jannik Sinner already";"Not even hiding it" - Fans in splits over Spaniard looking 'bored' during Laver Cup

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Sep 20, 2025 03:28 GMT
Laver Cup 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz looking 'bored' at Laver Cup (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz is currently in action at the 2025 Laver Cup. As the Spaniard sat on the bench and watched his teammates out on the court, certain fans caught him scrolling through his phone and were left in splits at the thought of him being bored.

For Alcaraz, 2025 marks his second appearance at the Laver Cup. The youngster previously competed at the event last year, where he helped Team Europe capture the title with his last minute heroics. The 2025 Laver Cup kicked off earlier today on Friday, September 19 and Alcaraz is scheduled to play the final doubles match of the opening day tie.

As the Spaniard sat on the bench and cheered for his teammates who were in action, eagle eyed fans caught him occasionally scrolling through his phone and iPad during the action. Reacting to his, fans quickly assumed Carlos Alcaraz was bored, with one X user writing,

“He misses Jannik Sinner already lol.”
Another fan piled onto the joke, writing,

“Carlos is not even hiding it, he is bored.”
Here is how other fans reacted to Alcaraz looking distracted during the Laver Cup:

“He’s my spirit animal,” one X user wrote.
“iPad kid like me fr,” another added.
“Accurate Gen Z representation,” one fan joked
“I think he’s already bored,” yet another tennis enthusiast chimed in.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on what makes the Laver Cup special

Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz made his Laver Cup debut in 2024. The Spaniard joined Team Europe during a title drought, and many fans were hoping that he would be the one to turn things around.

Upon his highly anticipated debut, Alcaraz did indeed live up to expectations, winning both his singles match as well as one doubles encounter to lead Team Europe to a much awaited victory.

Reflecting on what makes the Laver Cup experience special, Alcaraz said,

“The energy that I got there was crazy to be honest. Having the opportunity to play a team event with the players that I used to fight against – for me was great. I just enjoyed, I think I got different energy to refresh my mind, my batteries just to come in even stronger for the next event.”

Carlos Alcaraz will kick off his 2025 Laver Cup campaign with a doubles outing alongside teammate Jakub Mensik. The duo will be taking on Team World's Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen.

Edited by Riddhi Acharya
