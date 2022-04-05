"Carlos Alcaraz is the modern version of Rafael Nadal; when you watch them play it doesn't look like they are the same, but in terms of quality there are similarities" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz recently, remarking that he agreed with the popular assessment that the Spaniard is the heir apparent to Rafael Nadal. While he admitted that watching them both play might give the perception that they are not all that alike, Mouratoglou opined that in terms of sheer quality, Alcaraz is like a "modern version" of the Mallorcan.

The World No. 11 has lived up to all the hype that has been following him over the last few months, defeating Casper Ruud in the final of the 2022 Miami Masters. By doing so, the teenager has become the third-youngest Masters 1000 champion in ATP history and the youngest winner in Miami.

On top of that, Alcaraz also became the first ever Spaniard to triumph in Miami -- a feat even Nadal hasn't accomplished till date despite five attempts. Speaking in a video he uploaded to his official Instagram handle (before the final took place), Mouratoglou remarked that Alcaraz reminds him a lot of the present-day Nadal.

The tennis coach noted that the 21-time Grand Slam champion is more aggressive these days than he used to be, a trait he can spot in Alcaraz already. With both of them being physically intense and mentally strong players as well, the 51-year-old concurred that the Spaniard has everything it takes to emulate his idol.

"I completely understand the comparison with Rafa. Firstly they are both Spanish, secondly they are super physical players. Third, they are mentally incredible. It is already a lot. I think they have the same style of play. I'm talking about Rafa today and not Rafa at the age of Alcaraz," Mouratoglou said. "He was playing completely different, much further back with long rallies and spin and now he is more aggressive. I would say Carlos Alcaraz is the modern version of Rafa."

At the same time, Patrick Mouratoglou emphasized that the pair were not without their differences. The Frenchman was of the opinion that one being a rightie and the other being a leftie is a huge difference in terms of fundamental technique. The 51-year-old further declared that unlike Nadal, Alcaraz had a more classic approach to the game.

"There are a lot of differences too. There is a rightie and a leftie and that makes a big difference. Rafa's technique is unique and I would say Carlos Alcaraz's is a bit more classic," Mouratoglou said. "When you watch them play it doesn't look like they are the same, but in terms of quality there are similarities and in the style of play too."

"I don't see anything that can prevent Carlos Alcaraz from winning a slam" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou predicted that Carlos Alcaraz may even go on to win the 2022 French Open

During the video, Patrick Mouratoglou also heaped praise on Carlos Alcaraz for the pace at which he is improving himself. The Frenchman remarked that the Spaniard had all the shots in the game, even going so far as to declare that he did not have any apparent weaknesses.

Taking into account the teenage sensation's self-assuredness and ambition to constantly better himself with every passing day, the coach had no qualms about predicting a very successful future for him.

"Carlos Alcaraz is ready for sure. He showed it many times already. First, by the fact that he is improving that fast. It's always a signal. And by the quality of what he produces. His physical abilities are unbelievable," Mouratoglou said. "He's like a machine. He is an incredible athlete, he has all the shots, he doesn't have any weaknesses. He has the power, the focus is here on every point. He doesn't doubt [himself], he is super ambitious and he goes for every shot to be dictating the shot."

Patrick Mouratoglou also made a very bold claim, proclaiming that he wouldn't be surprised if Carlos Alcaraz wins his first Grand Slam this year, maybe even the upcoming Roland Garros.

"Carlos Alcaraz's tennis is very balanced because he dictates with the forehand and his forehand is incredibly powerful. His backhand is amazing. He can change direction any time. He has the full package," Mouratoglou said. "I don't see anything that can prevent him from winning a slam. [Maybe he can] win one as soon as Roland Garros this year."

