"Carlos Alcaraz moving like semi-retired Novak Djokovic at 21" - Fans question Spaniard's appearance at padel event after shocking Miami Open exit

Tennis fans were taken aback by Carlos Alcaraz attending a padel event in the aftermath of his unexpected second-round exit from the Miami Open. Alcaraz was the No. 2 seed in Miami and was among the favorites to win the ATP Masters 1000 event. Shockingly though, he crashed out from the tournament in the second round after a 7-5, 4-6, 3-6 loss to veteran David Goffin.

Ad

Despite establishing a set lead over Goffin, Alcaraz struggled to maintain his level across the second and third sets. The 21-year-old's shotmaking was erratic, while his 34-year-old opponent remained aggressive and produced some truly incisive tennis when it mattered most. Not long after Alcaraz's loss, the Spaniard was spotted attending the Miami Premier Padel P1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several tennis fans took notice of Carlos Alcaraz's appearance at the padel event on X (formerly Twitter), and it didn't take them long to question the Spaniard.

"Alcaraz moving like semi retired Djokovic at 21," a fan wrote.

"HE DID NOT JUST LOSE HIS TENNIS MATCH AND GO TO WATCH PADEL," commented another.

"Bro you’re going to be out of the top 10 what the hell are you doing here," another fan chimed in.

Ad

Here are some more reactions from fans to Alcaraz attending the Miami Premier Padel P1:

"While we have been fighting and grieving the waste of his talent since last night Carlos:," wrote one fan, followed by an image of the Spaniard relaxing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If idgaf was a person," added another.

"Does he remember he lost against goffin and got out in the first round itself," weighed in yet another fan.

After his loss to Goffin, the former No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion laid bare his negative feelings about his performance against the experienced Belgian.

"How am I feeling? Dreadful" - Carlos Alcaraz after Miami Open 2R shocker

Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

At a post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked about his feelings following his second-round loss to David Goffin at the 2025 Miami Open. The Spaniard didn't mince words, as he briefly shed light on his negative state of mind in the aftermath of the chastening experience.

Ad

"How am I feeling? Dreadful. Dreadful because of this defeat and because this is a tournament I always want to do well at, and losing my first match hurts," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz could have potentially become the new ATP No. 2 had he mustered a deep run in Miami. However, as things stand, he will stay at No. 3 in the rankings. He is set to resume preparations for the clay season shortly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback