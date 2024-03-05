Carlos Alcaraz's next match: Defending champion's schedule at Indian Wells 2024 

Carlos Alcaraz will be back in action at Indian Wells in a couple of days, looking to defend the crown he lifted 12 months ago.

The 50th edition of the ATP 1000 event will see the Spaniard anchor the bottom half of the draw as the second seed, alongside fellow young gun Jannik Sinner. Five-time champion Novak Djokovic is the top seed, while last year's finalist Daniil Medvedev rounds out the top 4.

Alcaraz had an injury scare in Rio, where he rolled his ankle and subsequently withdrew. He has since taken some time away from the court and will be looking to make a winning return to competition.

Carlos Alcaraz's next match

Having received a bye in the opening round, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will open his 2024 Indian Wells campaign with a second-round encounter against either Matteo Arnaldi or Luca Van Assche.

The first seeded opponent the Spaniard could run into is Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

Carlos Alcaraz's schedule for Indian Wells 2024

Here are the possible dates for the defending champion and second seed's matches throughout the tournament:

R1 - Bye

Friday/Saturday, March 8/9 – R2 vs Matteo Arnaldi (Projected)

Sunday/Monday, March 10/11 – R3 vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (Projected)

Tuesday/Wednesday March 12/13 – R4 vs Karen Khachanov (Projected)

Thursday, March 14 - QF vs Alexander Zverev (Projected)

Friday, March 16 - SF vs Jannik Sinner (Projected)

Sunday, March 17 - F vs Novak Djokovic (Projected)

ATP channel and live streaming details for BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz had beaten Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 Indian Wells final.

The matches for the men's event will be broadcast on the following channels:

Tennis Channel/TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada

beIN SPORTS - Australia

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland

Sky Italia - Italy

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein & Switzerland

Sportklub - Serbia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain

Eurosport - France

Polsat - Poland

OTE - Greece

DigiSport - Romania

TV2 - Denmark, Norway

Ziggo Sport - The Netherlands

ESPN - Central and South America

CCTV - China

Sony/MSM - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

