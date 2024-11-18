Carlos Alcaraz next tournament: All you need to know about Spaniard's schedule to end 2024 season

Carlos Alcaraz will wrap up his 2024 season by representing Spain in the Davis Cup Finals from November 19-24. The tournament will be held at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga, Spain. The Spaniards are aiming to win the title for the first time since 2019.

Alcaraz is seeking to be a part of his country's Davis Cup triumph for the first time. Furthermore, this will also be 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal's farewell tournament, who announced the same in his retirement message last month.

Alcaraz recently competed in the ATP Finals and bowed out of the tournament in the group stage. He has a 53-13 record for the season and won four titles, including the French Open and Wimbledon. He ended the season ranked No. 3 as well, his lowest finish since he placed 32nd in 2021.

Alcaraz has registered a 4-1 record in singles while playing for Spain in the Davis Cup. He is unbeaten in the tournament this year and won both of his singles ties during the group stage against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Ugo Humbert of France. The 21-year-old will be expected to lead his team given his stature as the highest-ranked player in the squad.

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his Davis Cup Finals campaign against Tallon Griekspoor

Carlos Alcaraz's Davis Cup Finals campaign will get underway against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Tuesday, November 19. The Spaniard has won all four of their matches in straight sets, including a 6-1, 6-2 win en route to the China Open title a few weeks ago.

Should Spain advance to the semifinals, then they will face either Germany or Canada. Alcaraz could be up against either Denis Shapovalov or Jan-Lennard Struff in his singles tie. If they prevail once again and advance to the final, defending champions Italy are likely to await them there.

This would set up another showdown between Alcaraz and the top-ranked Jannik Sinner, who just won the ATP Finals. While the latter has an impressive 70-6 record this year, three of his six losses have come at the hands of the Spaniard. The World No. 1 will be keen to restore the balance after losing to his younger rival thrice this year.

Spain's previous Davis Cup title came in 2019. With this being the final tournament of Nadal's career, the Spaniards are motivated to make this a fitting farewell for the 22-time Major champion.

