Carlos Alcaraz Next Tournament: Major update about injured Spaniard's Italian Open 2025 participation

Carlos Alcaraz's participation at the 2025 Italian Open has received a massive update, with the Spaniard's injury concerns throwing a cloud of doubt about his presence in Rome. At the ongoing Madrid Open, Alcaraz had to withdraw at the last moment due to a double-injury situation.

This season has been a topsy-turvy year for the four-time Grand Slam champion. Although he started the clay swing with a domineering triump at Monte-Carlo, he faltered in the final at Barcelona the following week, where he also saw the first signs of injury.

Having been forced to pull out of his home tournament in Madrid subsequently, it was revealed last week that a final medical test will decide his availability for Rome. Now, as reported by Marca, the 21-year-old has been given the go-ahead to participate at the final Masters 1000 event on clay for the year.

According to the Spanish source, Carlos Alcaraz will celebrate his 22nd birthday with friends and family back home (May 5) and then leave for Italy the following day. All appears well physically with the World No. 3, who will be the defending champion at the French Open this season.

Last year, he had defeated Alexander Zverev in the final to win his maiden crown at Roland Garros, a triumph that also saw him complete the Surface Slam (winning a Major on all three surfaces - clay, grass and hardcourt).

At the 2025 Italian Open, Alcaraz will not be joined by Novak Djokovic, who has already announced his withdrawal from the Masters 1000 event. On the other hand, he will be joined by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who will be making his first competitive appearance since he was hit with a doping ban three months ago.

What Carlos Alcaraz had said about his injury situation after Madrid Open withdrawal

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press after his Madrid Open withdrawal, Carlos Alcaraz addressed his injury situation, revealing that he felt issues in both legs during the Barcelona Open final, which he ended up losing to Holger Rune.

"During the Barcelona final, I hurt the adductor muscle in my right leg, but I also felt something in the hamstring of my left leg," he said.

While Alcaraz admitted he wanted to play in Madrid, he eventually had to pull out after discussions with his team.

"We've tried everything to improve, but it hasn't been possible. We've discussed with the team whether he could play safely, but we have to listen to our bodies," he added.

At the Italian Open, the World No. 2 spot is also in play, with Alcaraz capable of leapfrogging Alexander Zverev with a title run in Rome.

