Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on unexpected second injury as he confirms Madrid Open withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz has officially withdrawn from the 2025 Madrid Open due to injury. The Spaniard addressed his no-show in his press conference, revealing the extent of his discomfort.

Alcaraz, the second seed, received an opening-round bye at the ongoing Masters 1000 event. He was expected to start his campaign in the second round on Saturday, April 26, against either Zizou Bergs or lucky loser Gabriel Diallo.

Doubts were raised about Spaniard’s participation in recent days, pertaining to an injury he suffered during his run in Barcelona. At the ATP 500 event last week, Carlos Alcaraz reached his third final, having been the champion twice (2022, 2023). He, however, suffered a 7-6(6), 6-2 defeat to Holger Rune in the title clash.

During the second set of the match, the 21-year-old opted for multiple medical timeouts, claiming a discomfort in his right adductor muscle. He soon confirmed he was undergoing an MRI to examine the injury. Although Carlos Alcaraz provided a hopeful update before obtaining the results a couple of days ago, he has now announced that he won’t be competing at the Madrid Open, where he’s again a two-time champion.

In his press conference on Thursday, April 24, the World No. 3 said that he suffered a previously undisclosed second injury to his left hamstring in Barcelona.

"During the Barcelona final, I hurt the adductor muscle in my right leg, but I also felt something in the hamstring of my left leg," he said.

He conveyed that despite his team’s best efforts, he hasn’t made a full recovery. The Spaniard was defending his quarterfinal run from last year at the tournament. He will be replaced by a lucky loser with a direct entry to the second round.

"We've tried everything to improve, but it hasn't been possible. We've discussed with the team whether he could play safely, but we have to listen to our bodies," he said.

It is worth noting that the week before he fell one win short of the title in Barcelona, Alcaraz clinched his maiden trophy at the Monte-Carlo Masters — his sixth in the Masters 1000 category. Following his triumph, the Spaniard briefly retained his World No. 2 spot, only for Alexander Zverev to reclaim the place after his victory in Munich.

Carlos Alcaraz addresses his tentative return after injury and Madrid Open withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz (L) pictured with Holger Rune at the 2025 Barcelona Open - Image Source: Getty

In the aforementioned press conference, Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he is set to undergo another test to assess his recovery, following which he will sketch out his training schedule.

"Next Monday I'll have another test to see how the injury has progressed. From there, we'll see how things go and assess what the next few weeks will be like,” he said.

"I think I'll be back training in a week or two," Alcaraz added.

Alcaraz also sounded doubtful about his potential return at the 2025 Italian Open (May 7-18). Meanwhile, he asserted his intentions for the French Open, where he’s the defending champion.

"I don't want to take anything for granted. We'll definitely be at Roland Garros, and we'll try to be there in Rome," he said.

Alcaraz has no points to defend at the Italian Open, considering he was forced to withdraw in 2024 due to a forearm injury.

