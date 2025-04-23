Carlos Alcaraz’s Madrid Open participation in doubt following injury in Barcelona: Report

According to reports in Spain, Carlos Alcaraz may not be able to play at the Madrid Open due to an injury he sustained during his Barcelona Open campaign. The Spaniard underwent an MRI to examine an adductor muscle issue not long after the final in Barcelona.

On Sunday, April 20, Alcaraz faced Holger Rune in the final of the Barcelona Open. The 21-year-old Spaniard was treated twice during the match for an issue in his right upper leg. He convincingly lost the match and the title to Rune 6-7(6), 2-6.

After the match, it was reported that Alcaraz will undergo MRI scans for an adductor muscle issue in his right leg. The exact details of the results of the scan are yet to be disclosed.

Alcaraz gave several positive updates in the lead-up to the Madrid Open, but reports from El Partidazo de COPE state that the Spaniard is in doubt for the event.

"Pending final tests on his adductor injury, it's very difficult for him to play in the tournament. His debut was scheduled for Saturday," COPE wrote on X.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has received a bye in the first round. Barring the World No. 1, Jannik Sinner, all of the ATP Top 20 are set to feature in Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz gave a positive update on his injury during the Laureus World Sports Awards

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

On Monday, April 21, Carlos Alcaraz attended the Laureus World Sports Awards along with several tennis personalities, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Boris Becker, and others. Alcaraz was nominated for the Sportsman of the Year Award but it was pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis who won the award.

Before the ceremony, Alcaraz spoke with Teledeporte and gave an update on his injury ahead of the Madrid Open campaign.

"To tell the truth, I'm fine; honestly, nothing out of the ordinary, I think," Carlos Alcaraz said. "After two weeks with 10 matches in 12 days, including travel without much time for recovery, I believe that eventually the body starts giving you small warnings, right? I believe and trust that it's not going to be anything serious."

Last year, Alcaraz was seeded second in Madrid and faced a defeat in the quarterfinal against seventh seed Andrey Rublev. This year, the Spaniard is seeded second again, this time behind top seed Alexander Zverev.

If Alcaraz continues with his commitment to play in Madrid, he will receive a bye in the first round and play against the winner of Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Zizou Bergs in the second.

