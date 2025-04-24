Carlos Alcaraz faces criticism from fans over 'ridiculous' approach to announcing his decision on Madrid Open participation

Carlos Alcaraz is set to confirm whether he will play at the 2025 Madrid Open at a press conference on Thursday, April 24. Alcaraz, a two-time champion in Madrid, suffered an injury during his appearance in the final of the Barcelona Open earlier this month. Several tennis fans criticized the Spaniard's idea to hold a press conference, with some speculating that he won't feature at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Ad

On Wednesday, April 23, the official website of Cadena SER reported that the four-time Major champion will hold a press conference at Caja Magica on Thursday to let the world know about his 2025 Madrid Open participation. According to the report, Alcaraz hasn't trained since his Barcelona Open final loss to Holger Rune. The ATP No. 3 sustained a adductor muscle injury in his right thigh during the defeat.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) wondered why Carlos Alcaraz has to hold an elaborate press conference to confirm his participation status at the 2025 Madrid Open. Some suggested that a social media post from the Spaniard would have sufficed.

"This s**t is annoying. whole a** press conference just to withdraw is ridiculous," a fan wrote.

"A whole press conference to announce a withdraw brother make an insta post," commented another.

Ad

"Why is it so important? Press conference? Just say yes or no dude," another fan chimed in.

"This feels like "not playing" as he doesn't typically hold a presser to announce his participation in tournaments," another added.

"Haha, face it — he wants to be fully ready to face Sinner in Rome. Sinner’s aura is unmatched," weighed in yet another fan.

Ad

Alcaraz was recently in attendance at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards. Here, he sounded optimistic about his chances of playing at this year's Madrid Open.

"Don't think it's anything out of the ordinary" - Carlos Alcaraz on injury sustained in Barcelona ahead of Madrid Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards (Source: Getty)

Sporting a sleek black suit-and-trouser look, Carlos Alcaraz attended the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, where he was one of the nominees for the Sportsman of the Year award. During his red carpet appearance, he was asked about his chances of playing at the 2025 Madrid Open by Teledeporte.

Ad

Alcaraz issued a positive response, saying:

"To tell the truth, I'm fine; honestly, nothing out of the ordinary, I think. After two weeks with 10 matches in 12 days, including travel without much time for recovery, I believe that eventually the body starts giving you small warnings, right? I believe and trust that it's not going to be anything serious." (translated from Spanish)

Ad

"Tomorrow I'll have some tests to see how it goes, but my feelings are positive. Today I also worked with the physiotherapist and noticed some positive things, so we'll see. I don't think it's anything out of the ordinary," he added. (translated from Spanish)

So far this year, Carlos Alcaraz has won two titles; the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam (ATP 500), and the Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP Masters 1000). He briefly became World No. 2 after his heroics in Monte Carlo. However, his loss in the final of the Barcelona Open, coupled with rival Alexander Zverev's title triumph at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships in Munich, saw the pair swap places again on the ATP Tour rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More