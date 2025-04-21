Madrid Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more 

The clay season is heating up nicely as we head to the Spanish capital for the 2025 Madrid Open, where Andrey Rublev will return to defend the crown that he lifted 12 months ago. He will be joined by former champions Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

Leading the field this year, however, will be recently crowned Munich champion (and two-time Madrid winner) Alexander Zverev as the top seed. He will be keen on keeping his winning run going, but faces stiff competition from an absolutely packed draw.

With the main draw action for the second clay-court Masters 1000 event of the season set to begin Wednesday (April 23), let’s take a quick look at the details of the tournament.

Ad

Trending

What is the Madrid Open?

Andrey Rublev is the defending champion. (Source: Getty)

Founded around the turn of the century in 2002, the Madrid Open quickly became one of the most important stops on both the ATP and the WTA Tours. A combined 1000-level tournament for both men and women, it is played on outdoor claycourts.

Ad

The inaugural edition’s men’s singles crown went to Andre Agassi. With five titles, Rafael Nadal remains the most decorated Madrid Open champion. Other former winners include Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and defending champ Andrey Rublev.

Venu

The Madrid Open will be held at the Manzanares Park in Madrid, Spain.

Draw and Players

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at this year's Madrid Open. (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at this year’s tournament. He will anchor the top half alongside Taylor Fritz.

Ad

The other big seeds in this section of the draw include defending champion Andrey Rublev, recent Barcelona Open winner Holger Rune and clay maverick Casper Ruud.

Heading the bottom half will be the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz. He has landed in the same section as Novak Djokovic and could run into the Serb in the semifinals. Lorenzo Mussetti, whom he beat in the Monte-Carlo Masters final, looms in the quarterfinal.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will wrap up on Tuesday, April 22, after two days of action. The main draw matches will commence on Wednesday, April 23. Each of the first four rounds will last two days.

Ad

The doubles final will also take place on Saturday, May 4. The singles final will be held a day later on Sunday, May 4.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Madrid Open is €8,055,385. The winner will receive a cheque worth €985,030 along with 1,000 ranking points. Here's the full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles, per team) Champion 1000 1000 €985,030 €400,560 Runner-up

650 600

€523,870 €212,060 Semifinalist

400

360 €291,040 €113,880 Quarterfinalist

200

180 €165,670 €56,950 Round of 16

100

90

€90,445 €30,540 Round of 32

50

0

€52,925 €16,690 Round of 64

30

-

€30,895 -

Round of 128

10

-

€20,820 -

Ad

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Taylor Fritz is the top-ranked American in the draw. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at this year's Madrid Open:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Sports

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis