  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • Madrid Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more 

Madrid Open 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more 

By Vedant Chandel
Modified Apr 21, 2025 11:59 GMT
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz (Source: Getty)

The clay season is heating up nicely as we head to the Spanish capital for the 2025 Madrid Open, where Andrey Rublev will return to defend the crown that he lifted 12 months ago. He will be joined by former champions Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

Leading the field this year, however, will be recently crowned Munich champion (and two-time Madrid winner) Alexander Zverev as the top seed. He will be keen on keeping his winning run going, but faces stiff competition from an absolutely packed draw.

With the main draw action for the second clay-court Masters 1000 event of the season set to begin Wednesday (April 23), let’s take a quick look at the details of the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What is the Madrid Open?

Andrey Rublev is the defending champion. (Source: Getty)
Andrey Rublev is the defending champion. (Source: Getty)

Founded around the turn of the century in 2002, the Madrid Open quickly became one of the most important stops on both the ATP and the WTA Tours. A combined 1000-level tournament for both men and women, it is played on outdoor claycourts.

Ad

The inaugural edition’s men’s singles crown went to Andre Agassi. With five titles, Rafael Nadal remains the most decorated Madrid Open champion. Other former winners include Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and defending champ Andrey Rublev.

Venu

The Madrid Open will be held at the Manzanares Park in Madrid, Spain.

Draw and Players

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at this year&#039;s Madrid Open. (Source: Getty)
Alexander Zverev is the top seed at this year's Madrid Open. (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at this year’s tournament. He will anchor the top half alongside Taylor Fritz.

Ad

The other big seeds in this section of the draw include defending champion Andrey Rublev, recent Barcelona Open winner Holger Rune and clay maverick Casper Ruud.

Heading the bottom half will be the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz. He has landed in the same section as Novak Djokovic and could run into the Serb in the semifinals. Lorenzo Mussetti, whom he beat in the Monte-Carlo Masters final, looms in the quarterfinal.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will wrap up on Tuesday, April 22, after two days of action. The main draw matches will commence on Wednesday, April 23. Each of the first four rounds will last two days.

Ad

The doubles final will also take place on Saturday, May 4. The singles final will be held a day later on Sunday, May 4.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Madrid Open is €8,055,385. The winner will receive a cheque worth €985,030 along with 1,000 ranking points. Here's the full breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

RoundRanking Points (Singles)Ranking Points (Doubles)Prize Money (Singles)Prize Money (Doubles, per team)
Champion10001000€985,030€400,560
Runner-up
650600
€523,870€212,060
Semifinalist
400
360€291,040€113,880
Quarterfinalist
200
180€165,670€56,950
Round of 16
100
90
€90,445€30,540
Round of 32
50
0
€52,925€16,690
Round of 64
30
-
€30,895-
Round of 128
10
-
€20,820-
Ad

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Taylor Fritz is the top-ranked American in the draw. (Source: Getty)
Taylor Fritz is the top-ranked American in the draw. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at this year's Madrid Open:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Sony Sports

About the author
Vedant Chandel

Vedant Chandel

Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.

Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.

While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."

Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies.

Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications