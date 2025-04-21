From Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Carlos Alcaraz to Stefanos Tsitsipas & Paula Badosa: How tennis stars lit up red carpet at Laureus Sports Awards

Tennis stars like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas, joined other global sporting icons at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid. The stars turned up in style on the red carpet of the event that celebrates athletes from all around the world with prestigious honors.

The event is in its 25th year and has the stage set to recognize excellence in various fields of sports. Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka have been notable nominees from the field of tennis for the coveted Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards, respectively.

Images from their appearances on the grand stage of sporting honors surfaced on the internet, as the stars showed up in all their glam. Djokovic posed with Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade for a picture.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz shared a laugh as they gave an interview on the red carpet.

Badosa and Tsitsipas matched in all white as they posed for a picture in front of this year's photowall featuring a powerful quote by Nelson Mandela.

Belinda Bencic made an appearance with her partner and fitness coach Martin Hromkovic.

Donna Vekic wore a black outfit accessorized with diamond jewellery.

However, Alcaraz closely missed out on winning the title to Mondo Duplantis. Last year, Novak Djokovic had won the Sportsman of the Year award for his glorious run in the 2023-24 season.

Novak Djokovic was the Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2024

Novak Djokovic with his award- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic won the prestigious Sportsman of the Year title in 2024. This was the star's fifth win at the grand stage as he equaled his contemporary Roger Federer, who has also won the award the same number of times.

Prior to this, the star had won the award in 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2019. After his win last year, he also reflected on his stellar 24 Grand Slam title wins.

"I am incredibly honored to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award. I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success," he said.

He also thanked his team for its support.

"I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself," he added.

This year, he presented the award for the Sportsman of the Year to the Swedish Pole Vaulter, Mondo Duplantis.

