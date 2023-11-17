Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set up first World No. 1 vs 2 meeting in ATP Finals SF since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

The two top-ranked players in men's tennis, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, will take on each other in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals 2023. The last time the World No. 1 and the World No. 2 ranked players featured in an ATP Finals semi-final was back in 2007 when Roger Federer faced Rafael Nadal in Shanghai.

Alcaraz assured himself of a place in the semi-finals after cruising past Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in Turin on Friday, November 17.

Medvedev, who had booked a semi-final spot ahead of his Red Group clash with Alcaraz, will face Jannik Sinner of Italy in the last four.

"1 & 2 - The World No.1 (Novak Djokovic) and World No. 2 (Carlos Alcaraz) will face each other in the semi-final at the ATP Finals for the first time since 2007 (Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal). Dualism"

Daniil Medvedev, who began the match with a double fault, was put to the test by Alcaraz who brought the Turin crowd to its feet with some scintillating netplay.

The Spaniard, who lost his opening match of the tournament to Alexander Zverev, bounced back to beat Andrey Rublev in the following match. Alcaraz, who qualified for the ATP Finals last year but could not participate owing to a stomach ailment, is thus aiming to win his maiden title on debut.

Back in 2007, Roger Federer got past Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-1 in the semi-finals of the year-end competition before going on to defeat David Ferrer in the title round.

"It’s one of the most difficult challenges I can face, facing Novak Djokovic" - Carlos Alcaraz after earning the right to take on the Serb in the ATP Finals semi-final

Carlos Alcaraz is making his ATP Finals debut in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will take on each other for the fifth time in their careers with both players having defeated the other twice.

Alcaraz beat the Serb in the 2023 Wimbledon final after losing to Djokovic in the semi-finals of Roland Garros. Alcaraz also went down to Djokovic in the title round of the Cincinnati Masters.

A sensational win for Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the 2022 Madrid Masters set the stage for a nascent rivalry that has now taken the tennis world by storm.

Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged the enormity of the task that he will be faced with in the semi-finals at Turin on Saturday but asserted that he will play his best tennis and enjoy the moment.

“It’s one of the most difficult challenges I can face, facing Novak. Novak’s Novak. He has won this six times. He is unbelievable, I am going to play my best tennis and enjoy," the World No. 2 said after the match.

Irrespective of the result, Novak Djokovic is certain to end the season as the top-ranked player on the ATP Tour while Carlos Alcaraz will attempt to finish the season on a high after a recent slump in fortunes.

