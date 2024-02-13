"Carlos Alcaraz is one of the '6 Kings,' of course he can’t say anything negative" - Spaniard endorsing Rafael Nadal's Saudi ambassador role irks fans

Tennis fans have reacted angrily to Carlos Alcaraz supporting countryman Rafael Nadal's decision to become the tennis ambassador for Saudi Arabia. Nadal signed a multi-million dollar deal last month to be the ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.

"Regarding Rafa, it's true that I've heard people say they've been criticizing him but in the end Rafa has decided to sign as an ambassador. I don't think it's bad: if I'm not mistaken, he's signed as a tennis ambassador," Carlos Alcaraz said, defending Nadal's decision in an interview with MARCA.

Saudi Arabia, which has been criticized for its poor human rights record, has been focusing big on tennis and has lured leading tennis stars to play in an event in Riyadh that has been dubbed as the 'Six Kings Slam'.

Since Alcaraz is one of the players who has signed up to play at the 'Six Kings Slam', an exhibition event set to take place in October this year, fans said that they were not surprised by his defense of Nadal.

"He’s one of the “Six Kings”. Of course he can’t say anything negative about the Saudis," a fan wrote on Reddit.

"Not surprised and I wouldn't expect Jannik or anyone who signed upfor the "6 Kings" exho to say any different. It's the usual argument," another fan said.

Fans also pointed out that though Saudi Arabia's record on human rights may not be great, it is not appropriate for critics to choose countries where a player should participate in events.

"SA (Saudi Arabia) sucks, but this cherry picking of which countries players should be obligated to boycott is getting ridiculous. Where was this energy during the Qatar Open? Why are people still fans of players who participate in the China Open? Come on," a fan posted on Reddit.

Fans and critics have also accused Saudi Arabia of "sportswashing" by using sport as a medium to improve its international reputation.

"I think he's (Alcaraz) ignoring the key issue altogether, their human rights record and the ensuing sportswashing. Rich people really are out of touch with reality," a fan said.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal-led Saudi exhibition event to offer winner $6 million in prize money

Carlos Alcaraz plays at the ATP Finals in 2023

The winner of the exhibition event being organized by Saudi Arabia, which will feature Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal among other leading men's tennis players, will reportedly receive a whopping $6 million as prize money.

The players are reportedly guaranteed to receive $1.5 million as appearance fee for their participation in the event. Other players who are set to participate in the event include the current World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, reigning Australian Open Champion Jannik Sinner, No. 7 ranked Holger Rune, and 2021 US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev.

Though the dates for the event have not been announced, it will supposedly take place in October this year. The event will be a continuation of Saudi Arabia's newfound focus on tennis. The country is also hosting the Next Gen ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Finals in Jeddah until 2027.

