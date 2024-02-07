Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will headline the '6 Kings Slams' exhibition event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The players are guaranteed to receive £1.2 million ($1.5 million) for their participation in the event. In addition, prize money of £4.8 million ($6 million) will also be up for grabs for the competition's winner, as per the Telegraph.

The exhibition event is a part of Saudi Arabia's foray into tennis, with the nation recently signing Rafael Nadal as the ambassador of the Saudi Tennis Federation. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also announced his plan to establish a new Rafa Nadal Academy in the country. Saudi Arabia will also be hosting the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah until 2027.

Other players at the event include 2023 Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz, 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, and World No. 7 Holger Rune.

The dates for the 6 King Slam exhibition event have not yet been announced but the event will reportedly take place in October this year.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal to compete at Indian Wells 2024

Two active players of the 'Big 3', Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, are likely to share the court at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, which is scheduled from 4-17 March.

Nadal last withdrew from the Australian Open following an injury at the Brisbane International. The Spaniard will make his comeback on tour with the Qatar Open in February before taking on the courts in California.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has lifted the Indian Wells trophy thrice, in 2007, 2009, and 2013. Reflecting on his 2013 win at the event, Nadal said in March 2022:

“It’s probably one of the most emotional victories of my career,” said Nadal, as per the Indian Wells website. “The support since I came back has been huge. It’s an unforgettable week for me and an unforgettable tournament.”

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will compete at the Indian Wells after a semi-final run at the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual winner Jannik Sinner. The organizers welcomed the 24-time champion after a gap of four years to the event with a post on social media.

"A welcome return to #TennisParadise. @DjokerNole will compete in Indian Wells for the first time since 2019!" wrote the organizers on X (formerly Twitter).

The World No. 1 has won the Indian Wells title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016, sharing the record for most event wins with Roger Federer.

