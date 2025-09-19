"Carlos Alcaraz is so overrated" - Andre Agassi & Andy Roddick joke about Spaniard lacking 'athleticism' ahead of Laver Cup

Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick recently engaged in a hilarious conversation about Carlos Alcaraz. As the Spaniard prepares to compete at the Laver Cup, Agassi and Roddick joked about his athleticism.

The 2025 Laver Cup is scheduled to take place between September 19 and 21 in San Francisco California. Alcaraz will be representing Team Europe alongside the likes of Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune, while Agassi is the captain of Team World.

Recently, the American sat down with Andy Roddick for an episode of his ‘Served’ podcast. During the conversation, Andre Agassi opened up about how it feels to have his team compete against Carlos Alcaraz, saying,

“Every time you see Alcarez's name on the draw or next to you, it just kind of makes everything in your body tense up a little bit. You know what I mean?”

Responding to this, Roddick jokingly comforted Agassi, saying,

“I mean I don't know. I don't think he's going to be very good from here on out. It's like, I mean (he is) so overrated, so overrated. He can't, he has no variety. You'll be fine.”

Agassi piled on to the joke, taking a funny dig at Alcaraz’s athleticism, saying,

“I told him when I saw him earlier, Alcaraz, I said, ‘you know, listen, man. I mean, for whatever it's worth, I know you're the enemy here, and I can't coach you and stuff, but you got to work on your athleticism a little bit’.”

Andre Agassi’s Team World for the Laver Cup will feature Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Joao Fonseca, and Reilly Opelka amongst others. The American is captaining the team for the first time as he takes over from John McEnroe.

Carlos Alcaraz to partner Jakub Mensik for opening round doubles encounter

Alcaraz at the Laver Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 Laver Cup will kick off on Friday, September 19. Carlos Alcaraz will be in action for the tournament’s opening day of matches as he partners Jakub Mensik for the only doubles match of the day. Alcaraz will not be competing in a singles encounter on Friday.

Alcaraz and Mensik will be taking on Team World's Taylor Fritz and Alex Michelsen. Alcaraz leads Fritz 3-0 in their singles head-to-head record but he has never played Michelsen before. On the other hand, Fritz holds the upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head record between him and Mensik.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jakub Mensik’s doubles match is scheduled to take place at 7 PM PDT.

