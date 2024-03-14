Carlos Alcaraz partners with Netflix for new docuseries days after joining Rafael Nadal at brand's inaugural tennis exhibition event

Carlos Alcaraz and Netflix have recently announced a documentary show revolving around the Spaniard that is set to release in 2025.

This news comes not long after Netflix stopped production of their ongoing tennis docuseries 'Break Point' which ran for two seasons. Alcaraz, who was featured in Break Point also, was a part of the inaugural Netflix Slam where he faced off against compatriot and idol Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz, who is currently defending his title at Indian Wells, is off to a stellar start and is currently in the quarter-finals. After his win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Round of 32, while signing on the camera, the Spaniard wrote the letter N, which intrigued the tennis fraternity with many speculating about the message's connection to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The World No. 2 followed his performance up with yet another win over Fabian Marozsan in the next round. However, while signing the camera this time, Alcaraz gave a big hint as to what the 'N' meant. The Spaniard wrote the word 'Tudum' which is the sound that plays when Netflix is opened.

He later asked his fans to stay tuned to X (formerly Twitter):

"Tudum! Stay tuned," Alacarz tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It has now been confirmed that Netflix will be releasing a new documentary show that will revolve around the Spaniard and chronicle his journey in the 2024 season, on and off the court. The docuseries will be titled 'Alcaraz'.

“I am very happy for this experience with Morena Films and Netflix. People are going to get to watch everything you don’t see on a tennis court. I think it’s something very different. I hope you enjoy this series as much as I will,” Carlos Alcaraz said in a statement.

Expand Tweet

Who won the Netflix Slam between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal?

The Spaniards at the Netflix Slam,

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal recently faced off against each other at the inaugural Netflix Slam, held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on March 3. It was highly loved by the tennis fraternity.

Nadal started off in style claiming the first set 6-3. However, Alcaraz bounced back immediately to win the second set 6-4 which put the match into a deciding 10-point tiebreak.

The nail-biting thriller kept the audiences on the edge of their seats as the scores were tied at 9-9. It took Carlos Alcaraz six match points to finally defeat the 22-time Major champion 14-12 in the third set and win the Netflix Slam.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here