Carlos Alcaraz pays condolences after nightclub fire at his hometown in Spain kills 13 people

World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his condolences after a tragic fire at a nightclub in his hometown of Spain claimed the lives of 13 people.

In what was the deadliest nightclub fire in the European country in more than 30 years, a blaze broke out at the Fonda Milagros nightclub in the Atalayas area of the south-eastern city of Murcia at around 06:00 local time.

As per the latest reports, at least 13 people have died, and more casualties are expected as emergency services continue to look for victims and missing personnel. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, though.

Carlos Alcaraz, born and brought up in Murcia, paid his respects to the lives lost in the fire. The tragedy deeply affected the 20-year-old, and he sent his best wishes to the victims and their families.

"Very shocked by the terrible news coming from Murcia after the fire in several nightclubs this past morning... My condolences to the families of the deceased and a huge hug to all those affected," Alcaraz wrote on X (formerly Twitter). (Quotes translated from Spanish).

The young Spaniard is currently in China to play his first-ever tournament in the country. Alcaraz is the top seed at the ATP 500 China Open in Beijing and has won his first two matches in straight sets.

He defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 6-3 and Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 6-2 in the first two rounds. The reigning Wimbledon champion will next face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz plans to build a tennis academy in Murcia

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at a tennis tournament

Carlos Alcaraz is reportedly planning to establish a tennis academy in his hometown soon.

While he may be in the early years of his career, the World No. 2 is mapping out the future of Spanish tennis with the help of a facility that not only caters to local talents but also welcomes international stars to train, as per Punto de Break.

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, will also help the young Spaniard in this new endeavor. Ferrero already runs one of the world's most well-known tennis facilities, the JC Ferrero-Equelite Sport Academy in Alicante, Spain.

With plans for this academy in Murcia, Alcaraz will follow Spanish legend Rafael Nadal in establishing a facility in their hometowns.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion established the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, in 2016. Since then, top players like Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andy Murray, and Bianca Andreescu have been seen training there.