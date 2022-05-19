"Carlos Alcaraz plays a similar kind of game to Djokovic but is more electric and more powerful" - Patrick McEnroe heaps praise on the teenager

Carlos Alcaraz has enamored tennis fans and pundits alike with his passion for the sport and his aggressive and crafty game. The Spaniard has been in blistering form this season, breaking into the top-10 and winning back-to-back titles in Barcelona and Madrid.

Speaking on an episode of the Holding Court podcast, McEnroe said that many aspects of the teenager's style of play are quite similar to Djokovic's. The American expressed that Carlos Alcaraz strikes a forehand and a backhand much like the Serbian, while still not having an equally effective slice shot.

Having said that, he feels the youngster is more 'electric and powerful' than the current world no. 1.

"He's right-handed, (has a) big forehand, a solid two-handed backhand. Maybe not quite the versatility on the slice yet as Djokovic. He plays a similar kind of game to Djokovic but is more electric and more powerful in some ways," McEnroe said during a chat with American sportswriter Peter Bodo.

The former player feels that Alcaraz hits the ball even bigger on the run, something Djokovic is very well known for.

"Does he move as well as Djokovic? Pretty darn close. Can he hit the ball bigger on the run? I would say, probably yes," McEnroe added.

Speaking further on Alcaraz's game from a technical standpoint, McEnroe expressed that he finds no weaknesses in it. However, he admitted that the 19-year-old will need to work on being more consistent as he plays more tournaments.

"There really doesn't appear to be any weakness at all in his game...You're gonna have to go out there and grind it out against him.."He doesn't have any weaknesses other than being a bit inconsistent," the former French Open doubles champion said.

With Nadal, who McEnroe feels has no weaknesses on clay, players have earned success with the serve and volley game on faster courts. Additionally, he believes that players who have been able to grind out Djokovic have done well against him.

Carlos Alcaraz is someone who will take the game to another level, said McEnroe, adding that he could be a legendary player in the future.

"Alcaraz is in the process of taking the game to another level, which is amazing considering what we've seen in the last 15-20 years with those three other guys...He's a special guy," the younger McEnroe brother expressed.

McEnroe believes Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win the French Open

Carlos Alcaraz after winning the Mutua Madrid Open

Patrick McEnroe agrees with most current predictions and odds from bookmakers that have tipped Carlos Alcaraz as the favorite to win Roland Garros. While he believes Nadal would be a heavy favorite for the French Open if not for his fitness troubles, Djokovic is certainly the player to beat this year.

"Alacaraz will walk into the grounds of Roland Garros as a favorite...If you force me to go out on a limb and make a pick right now, it's still hard for me to pick against Novak Djokovic because he's looking like he's peaking," McEnroe opined.

On the flip side, he highlighted that this is the first time Alcaraz has entered a tournament as the favorite, which could add a lot of pressure on the 19-year-old. However, the Spaniard seemed unfazed by the expectations, adding that it motivated him to give it his all.

The Spaniard will aim to become the youngest men's Grand Slam champion since his countryman Rafael Nadal, who won the French Open in 2005 as a 19-year-old.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan