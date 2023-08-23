Tennis legend John McEnroe has compared Carlos Alcaraz to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. His remarks came after the young Spaniard's thrilling match against Djokovic in the 2023 Cincinnati final.

Alcaraz has made quite a name for himself at the age of 20 and already has two Grand Slam titles, one at the 2022 US Open and one at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He is also the current World No. 1 player, according to the ATP Rankings.

The Spaniard reached the finals of the 2023 Cincinnati Open, where he faced veteran Novak Djokovic. Even though Alcaraz did not win the title, he did give the Serb a dominant fight with the final scoreline reading 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (4).

John McEnroe sat down for an interview with Eurosport and stated that it was incredible for Carlos Alcaraz to accomplish things that put him in the same league as two tennis legends, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"What Alcaraz has done in the last year is unbelievable. He's put himself in a position where you talk about him in the same way as Novak and Rafa [Nadal] in a way which is incredible," McEnroe said.

"The best player I've ever seen at his age. It's incredible how good he is already. Novak is incredible how good he still is," he added.

"I'd love to see that match played again" - John McEnroe on Carlos Alcaraz & Novak Djokovic's Cincinnati final

John McEnroe then stated that, while Americans would love to see an American breakthrough in their home tournament, it was different this time because everyone wanted Carlos Alcaraz to play against Novak Djokovic.

This sentiment emerged after the Serb was denied entry to the United States last year due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

"Even though in America you want to see an American break through, everyone is saying, 'Oh I want to see Alcaraz play Novak,' because he wasn't allowed to play," McEnroe said.

"That was the first tournament in America he's played in two years in the States. The whole thing was crazy. It's a great story," he added.

The American went on to say that he would love to see a rematch of Alcaraz's match with Djokovic in the Cincinnati final and mentioned their previous meetings were thrilling encounters.

"To see the all-time great play against the young superstar is incredible. I'd love to see that match played again. The last couple of matches have all been close and incredible matches. Let's hope it lasts," McEnroe said.

