Carlos Alcaraz reacts to Roger Federer's heartfelt message to Rafael Nadal ahead of Spaniard's farewell tournament at Davis Cup Finals 2024

Carlos Alcaraz reacted to Roger Federer's heartfelt letter to Rafael Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's farewell campaign at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis last month. The Spaniard stated that he will hang up his rackets after the Davis Cup Finals. Ahead of the year-ending event, Federer took to social media on Tuesday, November 19, to pen a heartfelt message for the Spaniard.

Despite their fierce on-court rivalry, the duo shares a great bond, which has only strengthened over the years. This was reflected in his three-page long note, where the Swiss harked back on their memorable moments together. He concluded the letter by extending his support to the Spaniard on the "last stretch" of his "epic career."

"Rafa, I know you're focused on the last stretch of your epic career. We will talk when it's done. For now, I just want to congratulate your family and team, who all played a massive role in your success. And I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next," Federer wrote on Instagram.

Federer's note for the 22-time Grand Slam champion broke the internet with reactions coming from all fronts. Carlos Alcaraz reacted to the note by posting a face-holding-back tears emoji in the comments.

Carlos Alcaraz's comment under Federer's Instagram post (Source: Instagram - @rogerfederer)

Nadal's sister Maribel, and Brazilian tennis player Joao Fonseca were some of the others to comment on the post.

Maribel and Fonseca's comments under the Instagram post (Source: Instagram - @rogerfederer)

"I always hoped this day would never come" - Roger Federer on Rafael Nadal's retirement announcement

Federer (L) alongside the Spaniard at the 2022 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

Roger Federer penned a heartfelt note soon after Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis. The Spaniard took to social media last month to confirm that the 2024 season would be his last on the tour.

Federer expressed sadness on hearing the heartbreaking news. The 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on the "unforgettable memories" and "achievements" of the Spaniard, stating that he never wished this day would come.

"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible acheivements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour," Federer wrote.

Rafael Nadal retires with 92 ATP singles titles, 22 Grand Slams, and 36 ATP Masters 1000 titles. He also won a couple of Olympic medals for Spain, a singles gold in Beijing (2008) and a doubles gold in Rio (2016).

