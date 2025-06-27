Carlos Alcaraz reacts to special Centre Court Practice match with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz recently dropped a reaction to his centrer court practice with Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. The tournament is slated to start on June 30 and will conclude on July 13, 2025, at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have met each other in the last two Wimbledon finals, and the Spaniard has bagged the victories in both of them. The Serb won the 2022 finals against Nick Kyrgios, but in the 2023 iteration, Djokovic fell short of defending his title, as Alcaraz dominated the five-set match and won the title.

Similarly, in the 2024 iteration, Alcaraz overwhelmed the Serb in a three-set match and gracefully defended his title. Both the players have locked horns with each other in several fierce showdowns, but on June 26, they were seen together in the court under different circumstances.

The tennis stars were seen practicing together at the Centre Court in Wimbledon as the event officials shared a video on their Instagram story. Alcaraz dropped a reaction to them practicing together by resharing Wimbledon's story on his Instagram and added three red emojis in the caption:

"❤️❤️❤️"

Alcaraz’s Instagram story

Carlos Alcaraz was last seen in action at the HSBC Championships, where he secured the title by defeating Jiri Lehecka in the finals with a score of 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz recalls competing against Novak Djokovic in the final at 2023 Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz has been consecutively winning the two iterations of Wimbledon against Novak Djokovic and is now all set to defend his title in 2025. Amid his preparations for Wimbledon, the 22-year-old sat for an interview with Rolex, where he made his feelings known about competing against the Serb back in 2023.

Along with this, Alcaraz also spoke about how he handled the pressure of the match.

"Before entering the first match of Wimbledon 2023, I'd played a total of ten matches on grass in all my life, maybe 15 at most. When I entered the court, the nerves were there! There was a lot of pressure, a lot of nerves. Ultimately, I knew I was playing against one of the best tennis players in history. The first set wasn't good at all. I told myself to be calm," said Carlos Alcaraz (5:06 onwards).

He added:

"Often in tournaments, I think of where I came from. The people here supporting me. Looking at them calmed me down. It gave me the confidence to say, 'I am here!' That I can compete on grass."

Ahead of the Queens Club, Carlos Alcaraz also won the French Open by besting Jannik Sinner in the head-to-head finals.

