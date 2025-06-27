Novak Djokovic makes his feelings clear on Carlos Alcaraz taking time off before Wimbledon with Ibiza vacation

Carlos Alcaraz recently enjoyed a quick vacation to Ibiza after the French Open. Now, as the Spaniard gears up for Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic recently shared his thoughts about the youngster's holiday outing.

Alcaraz faced off against World No.1 Jannik Sinner at the Roland Garros finals earlier this month. The two fought an incredible battle, with the former coming back from a two set deficit to clinch victory in a thriller that lasted five hours and 29 minutes. To celebrate his win, the Spaniard headed to Ibiza for a few days with his friends.

Recently, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic practiced with each other on the Centre Court ahead of Wimbledon. While there, Djokovic showed his approval for his rival’s vacation, saying (as quoted by Express),

“Whatever he is doing in Ibiza, it is working. He always wins before and after Ibiza.”

For his part, Alcaraz explained that the vacation was a way for him to recharge his batteries, saying in a press conference during the Queen's Club Championships,

"My friends are going to Ibiza every year so I go to Ibiza as well. It doesn’t matter the place we go, it is time to refresh physically, mentally and go back to the grass season as good as I can.”

Alcaraz will be in the hunt for his second-consecutive Grand Slam title of the year at Wimbledon, while Djokovic will look to extend his record as the most decorated tennis player of all-time.

Novak Djokovic heaps praise on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s French Open Final

2025 Roland-Garros Men's Single Final (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's encounter at the French Open was an incredible display from both players, with their performance being praised by audiences and experts alike.

Ahead of Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic hailed the duo's Roland Garros finals as a historic match, saying (as quoted by Express),

“It is a different surface, a different style of play but what they produced in the final in Paris was amazing. To be honest, I was in my country. My wife wanted to watch the final but I didn’t want to watch it. The first part of the match we went outside for lunch. We came back and I ended up watching it. Incredible, incredible match. Huge credit to both of them. It was one of the most historic matches we have ever seen.”

Wimbledon 2025 will see Carlos Alcaraz hunt for his third-consecutive win at the event, while Novak Djokovic searches for his first Grand Slam title in nearly two years.

