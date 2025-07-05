Carlos Alcaraz responds to Nick Kyrgios' bold claim about how he 'loves girls' & parties in unfavorable comparison to Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz has shared his thoughts on Nick Kyrgios' prediction that Jannik Sinner would have a better career than him. The Spaniard pushed back against Kyrgios' reasoning for claiming that Sinner was a more focused player.

Ad

In a recent conversation with Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Kyrgios said that he expected Sinner to have a better career than Alcaraz because the World No. 1 was more "locked in" on his career. In contrast, the Australian suggested that Alcaraz could get distracted because he "loved girls" and enjoyed partying.

"Who do you think's gonna have a better career, Alcaraz or Sinner? I'll tell you mine first. I'll say Sinner, because Alcaraz loves girls. He might get distracted, he might party too much. That's my only thing, whereas Sinner will stay a bit locked in, I think," Kyrgios said.

Ad

Trending

In a press conference during his Wimbledon campaign, Carlos Alcaraz responded to Nick Kyrgios' "funny" comments, asserting that he wasn't surprised by the Australian's assessment since Jannik Sinner was undoubtedly a more consistent player. However, the Spaniard insisted that his social life didn't have any impact on his dedication to his career.

"They're funny comments, which coming from him, don't surprise me. It's no secret that Jannik always has fewer ups and downs than me. It's something I've been working on. It has nothing to do with the nightlife world," Carlos Alcaraz said (Translated from Spanish).

Ad

Alcaraz made the remarks after claiming a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff to advance to the fourth round at Wimbledon. The World No. 2 is aiming to win his third consecutive title at the grasscourt Major this year.

"I’m really pleased with everything I fought for but it was stressful" - Carlos Alcaraz on 'suffering' through Wimbledon 3R win

Carlos Alcaraz - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press after his win, Carlos Alcaraz expressed satisfaction with the fighting spirit he had displayed against Jan-Lennard Struff. Nevertheless, the five-time Grand Slam champion admitted to "suffering" through his service games as he credited Struff for being a formidable player.

Ad

"His game is suited to the grass with his big serve, and he came in to the net as much as he can. I’m really pleased with everything I fought for but it was stressful. I was suffering in many service games – love 30, break points down. He was pushing me whenever he could. It was tough to survive. I was happy to get that break at the end," Alcaraz said.

Ad

Alcaraz will likely face another tough challenge against Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of Wimbledon. The World No. 2 enjoys a 2-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Rublev, including a 6-3, 7-6(8) victory in their most recent meeting at the 2024 ATP Finals.

If Carlos Alcaraz emerges victorious, he will take on the winner of the match between Cameron Norrie and Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals at SW19. The Spaniard could then potentially face Taylor Fritz in a blockbuster semifinal showdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More