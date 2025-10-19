Carlos Alcaraz reveals 2 ultimate records he wants to break, and they both belong to Novak Djokovic 

Carlos Alcaraz has locked his focus on two of the most pioneering ATP records, currently held by Novak Djokovic. The youngster also shared his thoughts about compatriot Rafael Nadal's glorious record at the French Open.

At 22, Alcaraz has already won six Grand Slam titles, two each at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Quite a few experts and fans believe that the Spaniard, along with Jannik Sinner, is better than the Big 3 - Djokovic, Nadal, and Roger Federer.

World No. 2 Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam exhibition final in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Ahead of the straight-set loss, the World No. 1 expressed his desire to someday hold the records for the most Majors and the weeks at the top of the rankings. With 24 Grand Slam titles and 428 weeks at No. 1, Djokovic is the current leader.

"There are several records I would like to have, but obviously, the one for most Grand Slam titles. That's the one everyone wants. And then the one for weeks at number one, which belongs to Djokovic and which is crazy because he has been at the top for over 400 weeks," Alcaraz said (via Marca).

One record that Carlos Alcaraz did not show interest in is Nadal's 14 French Open titles.

"The one for most Roland Garros titles, which Rafa holds, is impossible to break," he added.

Alcaraz has so far spent 42 weeks at No. 1 and won two titles at Roland Garros.

"It's not funny" - Carlos Alcaraz after losing to Jannik Sinner in Six Kings Slam final

Six Kings Slam 2025 - Source: Getty

Just like in the first edition of the Six Kings Slam exhibition last year, Jannik Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Saturday, October 18. After defeating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, the Italian revealed that he had worked extremely hard on his serve after losing the US Open final to Alcaraz last month.

The Spaniard bore the brunt in the summit clash in Riyadh, with Sinner winning 80% on his serve. Alcaraz could not create a single break point opportunity during his 6-2, 6-4 beatdown. After the match, he praised Sinner, saying (via The Independent):

“When Jannik is playing at this level, it’s always difficult. I think everybody could enjoy his tennis today. It was a really high level of tennis. Sometimes, it seems like he's playing ping pong. It's not funny, to be honest, being on the other side of the net."

"But I always said that. When he plays such great tennis, it gives me motivation just to then go to the practice court, give him 100 per cent, try to be better. Sometimes he's annoying, but at the same time, he gives me extra motivation," he added.

So far this year, Carlos Alcaraz has won eight tour titles, including the French Open and the US Open.

