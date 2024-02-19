Carlos Alcaraz reveals new tattoo ahead of Rio Open 1R match

Not many fans would know that Carlos Alcaraz is a tattoo enthusiast. Recently, the Spaniard showed off a new tattoo on the lateral side of his left leg during his pre-tournament press conference at this week's Rio Open.
The World No. 2 has never shied from getting his tattoos to celebrate his triumphs. Last year, the Spaniard had revealed to the tennis universe that he had the numbers '11.09.22.' — which signifies the date when he won his maiden Major title at the 2022 US Open — inked just above his left elbow.
Carlos Alcaraz has now gotten a new tattoo if the pictures from his press conference in Rio are to be believed. A local journalist took a snap of the former's tattoo, which was placed just above the former's peroneus brevis muscle on his left leg.
The tattoo design appears to be a strawberry with the numbers '16.07.23.' inscribed above it. The tattoo is likely a reference to strawberries being a popular choice amongst Wimbledon attendees. The numbers, meanwhile, signify the date of Alcaraz's 2023 Wimbledon triumph, which marked his second-career Major title.
Coincidentally, Carlos Alcaraz is not the only player who has a strawberry tattooed on his body. Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, who won the women's singles title at SW19 last year against all odds, also has a similar tattoo on her right shoulder.
Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win 2023 Wimbledon title
Carlos Alcaraz arguably played the match of his life to down seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final. With the win, Alcaraz snapped the Serb's 34-match unbeaten run on grasscourts.
Alcaraz was slow to get off the blocks in the first set, which he lost 1-6. The Spaniard changed his tactics from second set onwards, giving the defending champion stiff resistance. The second set eventually required a tiebreaker, which was won 8-6 by the 20-year-old, thanks to two costly backhand errors from Djokovic.
The 2022 US Open champion won the next set 6-1 with relative ease. The then-23-time Major winner, however, refused to go down quietly as he nabbed the fourth set 6-3. The match went right down the wire in the fifth set, with Alcaraz maintaining superiority in decision-making and mental strength during the crucial points.
Alcaraz remained sharp on serve and blasted forehand winners at will during the decider, eventually taking it and the match 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours and 46 minutes. He would become the third-youngest men's singles champion at Wimbledon after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.