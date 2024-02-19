Carlos Alcaraz reveals new tattoo ahead of Rio Open 1R match

Not many fans would know that Carlos Alcaraz is a tattoo enthusiast. Recently, the Spaniard showed off a new tattoo on the lateral side of his left leg during his pre-tournament press conference at this week's Rio Open.

The World No. 2 has never shied from getting his tattoos to celebrate his triumphs. Last year, the Spaniard had revealed to the tennis universe that he had the numbers '11.09.22.' — which signifies the date when he won his maiden Major title at the 2022 US Open — inked just above his left elbow.

Carlos Alcaraz has now gotten a new tattoo if the pictures from his press conference in Rio are to be believed. A local journalist took a snap of the former's tattoo, which was placed just above the former's peroneus brevis muscle on his left leg.

Via @josemorgado

The tattoo design appears to be a strawberry with the numbers '16.07.23.' inscribed above it. The tattoo is likely a reference to strawberries being a popular choice amongst Wimbledon attendees. The numbers, meanwhile, signify the date of Alcaraz's 2023 Wimbledon triumph, which marked his second-career Major title.

Coincidentally, Carlos Alcaraz is not the only player who has a strawberry tattooed on his body. Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, who won the women's singles title at SW19 last year against all odds, also has a similar tattoo on her right shoulder.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic to win 2023 Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning 2023 Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz arguably played the match of his life to down seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final. With the win, Alcaraz snapped the Serb's 34-match unbeaten run on grasscourts.

Alcaraz was slow to get off the blocks in the first set, which he lost 1-6. The Spaniard changed his tactics from second set onwards, giving the defending champion stiff resistance. The second set eventually required a tiebreaker, which was won 8-6 by the 20-year-old, thanks to two costly backhand errors from Djokovic.

The 2022 US Open champion won the next set 6-1 with relative ease. The then-23-time Major winner, however, refused to go down quietly as he nabbed the fourth set 6-3. The match went right down the wire in the fifth set, with Alcaraz maintaining superiority in decision-making and mental strength during the crucial points.

Alcaraz remained sharp on serve and blasted forehand winners at will during the decider, eventually taking it and the match 1-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in four hours and 46 minutes. He would become the third-youngest men's singles champion at Wimbledon after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.