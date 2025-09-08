Carlos Alcaraz reveals new tattoo plans he has to celebrate US Open title win

Carlos Alcaraz has disclosed what tattoos he is eager to get in celebration of his 2025 US Open title victory on Sunday (September 7). The Spaniard, who is known for his tradition of getting his body inked following Major triumphs, will pay homage to two of the biggest monuments in the USA to mark his most recent accomplishment.Alcaraz put together a performance for the ages against his archrival Jannik Sinner in their summit clash at Flushing Meadows, prevailing over the Italian, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 44 minutes. The 22-year-old has now won two Grand Slam tournaments each at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open, respectively, and he is now looking to revel in the glory in his trademark way.During his post-match interview with ESPN later on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz was asked whether he would get tatted to celebrate his triumphant run in New York. The six-time Major winner responded in the affirmative, and after much deliberation, revealed that he is interested in getting the images of the Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty as a tattoo. He will also get the date of his title victory - 07/09/25 - inked under the two symbols.&quot;Well, I said it's gonna be the first one, the first Major. But seeing that the first US Open that I won in 2022, I just touch, 'Who does the date?' I had to do something,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz told ESPN earlier on Sunday. &quot;Probably I'm gonna do two things because I had a bet at the beginning of the tournament. It's the Brooklyn Bridge, and obviously the Statue of Liberty. I'm gonna do both and the date because this one is special.&quot;The newly-minted World No. 1 further disclosed that either his left tricep or his right leg will be the most suitable site for his new tattoo.&quot;I have to get the tattoo twice... It's gonna be here (points to his left tricep) or in the leg, I'll have to think about it,&quot; he added.For those unaware, Carlos Alcaraz is a big tattoo enthusiast and has gotten inked on multiple occasions since his maiden Major triumph at the 2022 US Open.Taking a look at all of Carlos Alcaraz's tattoos so far in his careerIn Picture: Carlos Alcaraz's 11/09/22 tattoo that he got after US Open 2022 | Image Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz currently has four tattoos on his body—the Eiffel Tower, which signifies his maiden French Open title victory in 2024, a strawberry, which he got months after his 2023 Wimbledon triumph, the dates &quot;11/09/22&quot; (date of his first US Open title win), and the initials &quot;CCC&quot;, which is an abbreviation for the Spanish phrase Cabeza (Brain), Corazon (Heart), Cojones (Guts).In other news, the 22-year-old Spaniard will miss Spain's Davis Cup qualifiers second-round fixture against Denmark later this week. He has also decided to sit out of the Laver Cup and is expected to be back for his debut at the Japan Open, which begins on September 24.