Carlos Alcaraz grabbed headlines by turning up with a buzzcut ahead of his first-round match in the 2025 US Open. It was a result of a comical misfire. His brother botched a trim using clippers, leaving the Spaniard no choice but to shave it all off.

The hairstyle turned out to be lucky as he was able to avenge his Wimbledon loss to Jannik Sinner by beating the Italian in the finals of the 2025 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Now, one day after winning the US Open, Alcaraz teased about turning up with another look when he returns to his hometown of Murcia and "surprise people." Speaking on Onda Radio Murcia, he shared:

"I'm going to surprise people, he already knows what I'm going to do."

Here, by "he," Carlos Alcaraz was referring to his trusted Spanish barber, Víctor Martínez, known as "Victor Barber," who has a reputation for daring, unconventional cuts.

"Victor Barber" defends Carlos Alcaraz's haircut for French Open

Carlos Alcaraz has a habit of taking a haircut ahead of a new tournament. Earlier this year, he debuted a sharp new hairstyle early in his title defense at Roland Garros. However, the hairstyle got pushback from fans, and they criticized "Victor Barber." In an interview with tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, Martinez dismissed the criticism, saying:

"It’s often criticized, this hairstyle. In tennis, players usually wear their hair longer, more classic. Carlos’s cut is bold, very youthful... Some people don’t like it; others, yes. He likes it. I like it, too. So it’s all good."

Victor Martinez had humble beginnings in a village near Murcia. He started by doing modest cuts at home and eventually built a clientele near Murcia. He eventually earned the trust of the World No. 1. Talking about his first nervous haircut for Alcaraz, the barber said:

“I got nervous, I was really nervous, but happy. The first time I cut his hair, I couldn’t even use the scissors. My hands were shaking. I was sweating. Now, I’m relaxed, with music on, but the first time? I couldn’t even hold the scissors.”

Talking about the criticism Martinez and his client received, the barber said it made it fun for him and Alcaraz to go through them. He said:

“I don’t take it personally, so it doesn’t annoy me. In fact, I find it funny. Carlos and I laugh about the bad comments. Carlos keeps coming to me to cut his hair because it’s good, because he likes it. When we’re together, we look at the comments and we laugh. At the end of the day, the bad comments are also good because they create publicity.”

It remains to be seen which haircut Carlos Alcaraz comes up with when he makes a public appearance.

