Carlos Alcaraz reveals whether Jannik Sinner's absence is a 'relief' as he skips China Open title defense to compete in Tokyo

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the new faces of tennis, and at least one of them likes facing the other. After matching up in three straight major championships, every battle between the two is highly anticipated. However, fans will be disappointed to know that Sinner won't play in the upcoming Japan Open as he will be in Beijing to make his debut in the China Open.Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who will feature in the Japan Open that runs from September 25 to October 1, 2025, was asked if he feels relieved that Sinner was not part of the tournament. Alcaraz denied not liking to face the Italian, as he said:&quot;Well, it's not a relief, to be honest. I love playing against him. I think every time that we play against each other, it helps me to be better and to increase my level, which I love. But, you know, I wanted to play in a different place, in a different stadium that I haven't played in ever. So, for me, that's what I changed. But, you know, it's great playing with other players as well and, you know, mix the tournaments a little bit.&quot;Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 China Open, but with conflicts in the schedule, the Spaniard has opted to play in Tokyo instead of Beijing this week. The tournament in Beijing, which has Sinner as the top seed, runs from September 24 – September 30, 2025.Jannik Sinnner looking to make adjustments to refine his game after US Open loss to Carlos AlcarazJannik Sinner, who avenged his French Open loss by beating Carlos Alcaraz, once again went down against his arch-rival in the US Open final. Alcaraz defeated him in four sets, and it seems Sinner is ready to make adjustments in his game to do well against Alcaraz in future matchups.“We've been reflecting a lot to that final,” Sinner said in the pre-tournament press conference of China Open. “We are working on new things. We are changing a lot of small things where I'm thinking of now. The amount of mistakes at the moment is for sure a little bit higher, but I hope that this after recovers in a very positive way, no?”This is in line with Sinner's immediate words after losing the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He said that in order to become unpredictable, he's ready to lose matches as well.“I’m going to aim to, you know, maybe even losing some matches from now on, but trying to do some changes, you know, trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player, because I think that's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player,” Sinner said.It seems Sinner is working on his game so that he doesn't come up short against Alcaraz in the near future Grand Slam final.