Carlos Alcaraz recently revealed that his younger brother Jaime, an aspiring tennis player himself, idolizes Dominic Thiem.

Recently, a video of Jaime Alcaraz Garfia - the 11-year-old brother of Carlos Alcaraz, surfaced on the internet. The young hopeful was captured displaying his impressive tennis skills as he hit the practice court at the IMG Future Stars.

Interestingly, the junior was seen using Dominic Thiem’s Babolat Pure Strike racquet instead of his brother Carlos Alcaraz’s Babolat Pure Aero. Noticing the amusing detail, Thiem promptly commented on the video, appreciating Jaime’s racquet choice.

“He’s playing the right racket @carlitosalcarazz,” Dominic Thiem teased in the comments under the Instagram video.

Alcaraz responded by revealing that his younger brother loves the 2020 US Open champion and he is indeed the 11-year-old’s idol as well.

“@domithiem he loves you!! You are his idol,” the World No. 2 responded.

Jaime Alcaraz Garfia has been making a name for himself in the 12 and under category. The 11-year-old has been touted as the one to watch in the coming years, similar to his older brother Carlos Alcaraz. Monte-Carlo Masters champion Andrey Rublev even jokingly predicted the younger sibling to be the dark horse during the 2023 claycourt season, noting that many are of the opinion that Jaime is “even better” than the 2022 US Open champion.

"He is about to change tennis" – What Dominic Thiem has said about Carlos Alcaraz

Dominic Thiem may have struggled with his form in the past couple of years, but he has been hailed as the athlete to have paved the way for the younger generations to challenge the Big-3 and make their mark in Grand Slams.

The 29-year-old has featured in four Grand Slam finals, winning his last one at the 2020 US Open. Ever since, the Flushing Meadows has seen younger winners, with the likes of Daniil Medvedev winning the title in 2021 and most recently, Carlos Alcaraz lifting the trophy in 2022 at 19-years-old.

After Alcaraz’s US Open victory, Dominic Thiem applauded the Spaniard, who subsequently became the youngest World No. 1.

"He already has a unique career. He is the youngest number one in history and winner of the US Open as a teenager, exceptional,” Dominic Thiem said in 2022.

The Austrian also stated that all other competitors will have some catching up to do as he boldly predicted that the now-20-year-old will be the trailblazer for a new brand of fearless tennis.

"He is about to change tennis, because in New York, no matter how long the matches went on, he was there the whole time, playing offense, going to the net and contesting every point without fear. And I think this is new. Nobody did that before. We must catch up," Thiem had said.

Former World No. 3 Thiem suffered a steep drop in rankings after a wrist injury in 2021. He is, however, slowly reviving himself and is back inside the World’s top-100, with a current ranking of World No. 93.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is vying for his tenth career title on Sunday, May 7, as he looks forward to defending his Madrid Open title against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

