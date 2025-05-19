Carlos Alcaraz rules out Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer parallel over Jannik Sinner rivalry after Italian Open triumph

Not long after winning the 2025 Italian Open title, Carlos Alcaraz dismissed suggestions that his rivalry with Jannik Sinner has similarities to the one famously shared by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer during their playing days. Alcaraz and Sinner are widely regarded as the players who will go on to dominate men's tennis in the coming years, similar to how Nadal and Federer did from the mid-2000s to the early 2010s.

The now-retired Spaniard and Swiss duo were rampant until the emergence of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Federer's rise came first, but it didn't take Nadal long to chart his own course to the elite echelons of men's tennis. Subsequently, the two produced some of the most memorable matches in the history of the sport, clashing frequently in the finals of numerous prestigious tournaments.

During a press conference following his 7-6(5), 6-1 victory over Jannik Sinner in Rome on Sunday, May 18, Carlos Alcaraz was asked if he feels that is rivalry with the Italian is the new 'Nadal-Federer' of tennis. Nadal's younger compatriot though, ruled this parallel out, but did admit there's "a different energy" when he clashes with the Italian.

"I'm feeling that the people are putting so much, let's say - how can I say - pressure in a certain way to both of us when we are facing each other," 22-year-old said.

"I'm not going to say I'm feeling like when Rafa and Roger are playing, but I'm feeling like is a different energy when we are facing against each other than other players," he added.

Earlier this year, former No. 1 and 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal suggested that Alcaraz and Sinner have what it takes to surpass the combined achievements of himself, Federer and Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal rated Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as "two players who are above the rest"

Rafael Nadal during the Winners Press Conference at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid (Source: Getty)

Speaking to Eurosport during his appearance at an event that took place earlier in 2025, Rafael Nadal stated that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner can eventually win more titles than what he did in the glorious era of the 'Big Three', which also included Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have a combined 66 Major titles.

"If we've done it, others can do it, and things are there to be overcome. Obviously, there are two players who are above the rest: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and there were three of us for almost too many years," Nadal said.

The former No. 1, who retired at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals, sent a congratulatory message to Alcaraz on social media after the latter clinched the title in Rome.

