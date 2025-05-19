Rafael Nadal sends heartfelt message to Carlos Alcaraz after Italian Open final heroics against Jannik Sinner

Rafael Nadal heartily congratulated compatriot Carlos Alcaraz after the latter engineered a remarkable win over Jannik Sinner in the men's singles final of the 2025 Italian Open. The victory marked Alcaraz's maiden title in Rome, a title that Nadal won on a record ten occasions during his playing days.

On Sunday, May 18, Alcaraz and Sinner reignited their rivalry on the Foro Italico's 'Campo Centrale' or Center Court, having last played against each other in the final of last year's China Open. The first set was a tight affair, but eventually, the Spaniard clinched it 7-6(5). The second set though, was almost entirely lopsided, as Alcaraz dictated proceedings and went on to win it 6-1.

After Carlos Alcaraz's seventh ATP Masters 1000-level title triumph, the now-retired Rafael Nadal took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to a 'good night' post shared by the newly-crowned champion in Rome featuring a picture of himself kissing the Italian Open trophy. Nadal wrote:

"¡Enhorabuena (Congratulations) @carlosalcaraz ! 👏🏻🙌🏻"

Interestingly, Alcaraz's Italian Open triumph helped him add his name to an illustrious list featuring the 22-time Major champion. The youngster became only the fourth men's tennis player to win all big clay-court titles, following in the footsteps of Gustavo Kuerten, Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Despite having achieved so much already, the 22-year-old is widely regarded for his humility and sportsmanship. These qualities were very much on display during his speech after winning Rome, as he appreciated and praised rival Jannik Sinner.

"It is amazing what you have done" - Carlos Alcaraz to Jannik Sinner after conclusion of Italian Open 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Jannik Sinner (right) during the 2025 Italian Open's men's singles trophy presentation ceremony (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner returned to action at the 2025 Italian Open after serving a three-month ban from tennis. Ahead of the tournament, there were doubts about how high the reigning No. 1's level would be upon his comeback, considering his lack of competitive match time over the last few months.

However, Sinner spectacularly silenced the doubters as he stormed into the final, producing some exceptional tennis along the way. The Italian's performance in the quarterfinals against Casper Ruud, in particular, was breathtaking, as he registered a resounding 6-0, 6-1 win over the seventh-ranked Norwegian.

Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged his rival's feats while delivering his speech after capturing the Rome title. The Spaniard told Sinner:

"I want to start with Jannik. You've been out for two or three months. I can't imagine how tough and difficult it was for you, for your family, for your team, and coming back to the tour here at your home, really special tournament for you, I know it and making such a great performance during the whole tournament, making the final here, so I have to congratulate you because it is amazing what you have done with your team."

Alcaraz now has a 7-4 win-loss record against Sinner in the pair's ATP Tour-level head-to-head. Both are set to now turn their attention towards the year's second Major, the French Open, where the Spaniard is the defending champion.

