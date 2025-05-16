Jannik Sinner draws brutally honest 'next-level sh*t' praise from Casper Ruud after 60-minute Italian Open demolition

Top seed Jannik Sinner handed Casper Ruud a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown in just 64 minutes in the Italian Open 2025 quarterfinals on Thursday, May 15. It was a masterclass in tennis from the World No. 1 who played with relentless intensity from the very first point.

Expectations were high from Ruud following his recent triumph at the Madrid Open. Furthermore, this is Sinner's first tournament since January after his three-month doping suspension. However, it doesn't feel like the Italian was away from the sport at all given his performances in Rome so far, especially his most recent win.

When Ruud arrived for his post-match conference, he didn't feel too disheartened by what had transpired. Instead, he was left in awe of Sinner's talent and incredible shotmaking.

"No, it doesn't feel so bad honestly. I think it was more fun than anything, even though I lost 0-1. You just look at the guy and say, This is kind of, yeah, next-level shit - excuse my language (laughter) - but I don't know what else to say. It was almost fun to witness at the same time," Ruud said.

Ruud naturally wished that the match was a competitive affair, especially for the fans. Even though he came prepared to give it his all, no matter what he did, Sinner outplayed him in every possible manner. In the end, the Norwegian was left scratching his head for answers.

"Of course, I wish it was a closer match. I wish I could have given the people and the fans a longer, closer match. But I think that I was there ready to play, but he was just even readier. Every area of my good shots he matched with even better back. I couldn't re-answer with a better shot. That was just the story of the match," he concluded.

Sinner will next take on Tommy Paul in the semifinals on Friday, May 16. If he wins the match, then he could meet either Carlos Alcaraz or Lorenzo Musetti in the final. Ruud, meanwhile, will head to Switzerland for the Geneva Open where he's the defending champion.

Casper Ruud bidding to win the Geneva Open for the fourth time

Casper Ruud at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Casper Ruud has become the man to beat at the Geneva Open in recent years. He captured his first title at the venue in 2021 and defended his crown successfully the following year. His hopes of a hat-trick came to an end in 2023 with a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Nicolas Jarry.

Ruud returned to his winning ways in 2024 with his third title in Geneva. He will now aim to mount another successful title defense and secure his fourth title in five years at the tournament. The Geneva Open will take place from May 18-24, while the French Open will get underway from May 25.

Ruud isn't the only big name competing a week before the French Open. He's joined by fellow top 10 players Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, along with other notable names such as Hubert Hurkacz and Alexei Popyrin.

