Carlos Alcaraz's 14y/o brother Jaime sends his love to Spaniard after monumental US Open title win

Carlos Alcaraz received warm wishes from his brother, Jaime Alcaraz Garfia, after his monumental win at the 2025 US Open. The Spaniard became the youngest player to win multiple Major titles across three different surfaces in the Open Era.

Carlos Alcaraz, who began his professional tennis career in 2018, catapulted into the top 100 in 2021 and soon broke into the top 35 after reaching the US Open quarterfinals. He triumphed at the New York major the following year, becoming the first male teenager to top the singles rankings in the Open Era. The Spaniard has only improved since then, amassing 23 ATP Tour singles titles, including six Grand Slams, the recent being the 2025 US Open.

Having cemented his status as No. 1, the Spaniard celebrated his win with his family and team. However, his brothers, Jaime and Sergio Alcaraz, were not there in person. Still, they made sure to extend their support. Jaime, who has been following in his brother's footsteps, posted stories on Instagram congratulating the 22-year-old on his win with heart emojis.

Carlos' brother showers praise on the Spaniard | Instagram - @jaime.alcarazz

In January this year, 14-year-old Jaime Alcaraz won his first match, qualifying for Les Petits As, a prestigious junior tournament where Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, and other successful players competed at the beginning of their careers. During the 2025 Australian Open press conference, Carlos expressed how proud he was to see his little brother take the court just as he had at that age.

"I saw the results. I remember that tournament, that period of my life. I made a lot of friends in that circuit, let’s say. I’m just happy to see my little brother playing those tournaments the same as I played when I was his age.”

The six-time major champion broke Jannik Sinner's 65-week streak to reclaim the top spot in the ATP rankings.

Carlos Alcaraz beamed with joy as he celebrated the Grand Slam win and World No. 1 rank on the same occasion

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 French Open - Previews - (Source: Getty)

In the final press conference, Carlos Alcaraz was asked how he felt after defeating Jannik Sinner and ending his streak to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, which he had lost in 2023 following a dry spell caused by an abdominal muscle injury. The Spaniard said that it was his goal to reach the pinnacle either mid-year or year-end.

"Well, it's great when you achieve the goals you set up yourself at the beginning of the year. It feels amazing. So, since I got the chance to recover the No. 1, it was one of the first goals that I had during the season just to try to recover the No. 1 as soon as possible or end the year as a No. 1."

"So for me, achieve that once again. It is, as I said, it is a dream. Doing the same day as getting another Grand Slam feels even better. This is everything I'm working for, and I'm really happy to be able to live these experiences."

The Paris Olympic silver medalist last won the Roland Garros title, defeating Sinner, but lost the Wimbledon Championships to him.

