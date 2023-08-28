Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime continues tennis success, wins under-12 National Team Championship for Spain

Carlos Alcaraz's younger brother Jaime recently won the under-12 National Team Championship for his country, Spain.

Jaime, the youngest of the four Alcaraz siblings, won a Rafa Nadal Tour heat in the under-12 category earlier this month in Madrid. The Murcia native had a successful outing in the 48-player draw at the Club Internacional de Tenis Monte del Pilar, turning heads along the way.

Jaime claimed the title seven years after his big brother's victory at the same venue. The reigning World No. 1 left an enduring impact on the competition by securing wins in both the under-12 (2015) and under-14 (2016) categories, showcasing his formidable talent well before reaching his teenage years.

Jaime has continued from where his brother left off, winning Spain's under-12 National Team Championship. He announced the news on Instagram.

"CHAMPIONS OF SPAIN BY TEAMS @murciaescueladetenis vamooss!!" he captioned the post.

Carlos Alcaraz reacted to his brother's success.

"Proud of you," he wrote in the comments section.

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at US Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with the 2022 US Open trophy.

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion, will begin his title defense against the unseeded Dominik Koepfer.

The Spaniard is attempting to win his third Major title at the hard-court Slam. If the seedings hold, he will meet 16th seed Cameron Norrie in the fourth round and sixth seed Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

He is in the same half of the draw as third seed Daniil Medvedev and could run into the Russian in the semifinals.

Alcaraz could then encounter Novak Djokovic in the final for a rematch of their Cincinnati final last week. The pair also met in the semifinals of the French Open, where the Serb prevailed, and again in the Wimbledon final, where the Spaniard came out on top.

In a press conference ahead of his campaign in New York, Alcaraz spoke about his thought process and approach.

"This week, this practice week, I try to do exactly the same thing that I did last year, trying to practice the same way that I'm going to play, and focus on that," he said.

"I'm not focus on the defending champion, the points, whatever. I'm just focus on show my best level, try to improve in every practice, and let's see how is going to be the tournament," he added.