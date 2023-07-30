Carlos Alcaraz’s younger brother Jaime is following in the World No. 1's footsteps, as he has recently replicated Carlos' feat on the Rafa Nadal tour.

11-year-old Jaime Alcaraz Garfia has already established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the junior circuit. Several videos of the talented youngster showcasing his incredible display of tennis have gone viral on social media in the past. Many of Carlos Alcaraz’s colleagues too have acknowledged Jaime’s on-court prowess.

The youngster has now proved his mettle by emerging as the winner on the Rafa Nadal tour in the U-12 category, just weeks after his older brother’s stellar triumph at Wimbledon.

Jaime Alcaraz defeated Beltran Serrano De Pablo in the final to lift the trophy. He celebrated his win by sharing his pictures with the trophy on social media.

Jaime’s triumph comes seven years after Carlos achieved a similar feat — in 2016. At the time, the Spaniard was the winner in the U-14 category on the Rafa Nadal tour.

The two-time Grand Slam champion was also able to capture the memorable moment on camera, alongside Rafael Nadal, who was in attendance at the event.

"It's very rare to see someone like Carlos Alcaraz win titles at 20" – Feliciano Lopez

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz has established himself as one of the biggest threats on the ATP tour since 2022. The Spaniard has further solidified his dominance this year, having already won six titles, including Wimbledon. He has thus collected a total of 12 singles titles so far in his young career.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also became the youngest ATP World No. 1 last year, when he won his maiden Major title at the US Open as a 19-year-old.

Feliciano Lopez recently lauded his compatriot's achievements and acknowledged his magnificent Wimbledon final win against Novak Djokovic, who was the four-time defending champion.

“It's very rare to see someone like Carlos win titles at 20, to be able to challenge Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. I think he is very mature for his age and the proof is the courage with which he faced the most difficult moments of the match in the fifth set," Lopez said, as per Relevo.

Lopez, who retired from competitive tennis at the Mallorca Open this year, also praised the World No. 1’s ability to deal with pressure with remarkable aplomb.

“He's been under a lot of pressure since he started playing professional tennis. He seems comfortable with the pressure and it's really impressive what he's done so far," the 41-year-old added.