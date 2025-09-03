Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero makes shocking claim about Spaniard ahead of crucial Novak Djokovic SF at US Open

Juan Carlos Ferrero had a bold take while placing his bets on who would take the victory in the match between his mentee, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the semifinal of the US Open. They will take each other on in a titanic clash on Friday, September 5.

The dynamic duo will square off for the first time since their last meeting in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where the Serb took the victory. Djokovic leads 5-3 in their head-to-head, having also won the last three meetings on hardcourt with Alcaraz.

Taking into account the Serb's past success against the Spaniard, his coach, Ferrero, claimed that he might not place his bet on the 22-year-old to win the match. In an interview with Spanish media outlet Onda Regional, the 2002 French Open champion said:

“Carlos is playing spectacularly, with a lot of confidence, but I don't dare say that he is a favorite. Novak will give everything, it will be very tough."

Ferrero continued that if the match is played during the day and the conditions differ from those in Australia, they can strive to use it to their advantage.

"In Australia, they played at night and that favoured Novak a little, with his flatter hitting. If we play here during the day, we think the conditions would be much better for us," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz's last win against Novak Djokovic came in the 2024 Wimbledon final.

Novak Djokovic en route to 'messing up' Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's plans

Novak Djokovic, after qualifying for his 53rd Grand Slam semifinal, had one warning for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The 24-time Grand Slam champion greatly praised the ATP stars, but also claimed that it won't be easy for either to set up a third finals encounter this season, as he stands in the way.

After upsetting Taylor Fritz, Djokovic drew attention during the on-court interview as he said:

“We know that they [Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner] are the two best players in the world. Everybody is probably expecting and anticipating the finals between the two of them. I'm going to try to mess up the plans of most of the people.”

He continued:

“Let's see. Sinner still has to win a couple of matches to get to the final. But they are playing the best tennis of any players here. They have been the dominant force since the beginning of the tournament."

Jannik Sinner has defeated Djokovic in their last two Grand Slam semifinal meetings at the French Open and Wimbledon

