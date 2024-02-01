Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero returns to his side after recovering from knee injury, leads the Spaniard in training drills

Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is finally back to train the Spaniard for the upcoming season after completing his recovery from a knee injury.

In 2019, Ferrero became the coach of 16-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, and their partnership has produced immense success so far. Under the 2003 French Open champion's guidance, Alcaraz has won 12 titles, including two Majors and four Masters 1000, and reached the World No. 1 rank in September 2022.

Ferrero, a former singles World No.1, went through arthroscopy on his left knee in December last year, which prohibited him from traveling to Australia. This led to him missing out on Alcaraz's quarterfinal run at the Australian Open and he was expected to return to his side only in March.

However, Ferrero Tennis Academy's X (Formerly Twitter) account recently posted a video of Ferrero doing training drills with Alcaraz. The account implied that the Spanish coach has recovered well from his surgery and that the duo has begun their preparations for the upcoming Latin-American clay court circuit.

"We’re so excited to see Juan Carlos training @carlosalcaraz again after his recovery. It’s time to prepare for the Latin American clay-court circuit! VAMOS TEAM"

Expand Tweet

Samuel Lopez stepped in for Juan Carlos Ferrero to guide Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz won the Queen's Club title in 2022

Samuel Lopez stepped in for Juan Carlos Ferrero as Carlos Alcaraz's head coach during the 2024 Australian Open.

Lopez has been coaching Pablo Carreno Busta since 2015 and has helped him capture seven ATP Tour titles and enter the Top 10 rankings. But before working with Carreno Busta, Lopez had coached an array of players, including Ferrero himself.

Lopez was also part of Alcaraz's coaching team during the Spaniard's triumphant Queen's Club campaign in 2023. Speaking on Lopez being his coach at the Australian Open, Alcaraz said at a press conference at the Australian Open (05:30):

“I have Samu with me, who is a great coach as well. He was the coach of Juan Carlos when he was playing. I trust him. I believe in him. I think I can learn a lot from him. Let’s see how it is going to be. I trust him 100 percent."

Alcaraz made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open where he lost to Alexander Zverev in a four-setter.